2019 Kia Niro EV Is A Solid EV, But It’s Quite Pricey: Video

A Kia hatchback for $38,000 may come as a huge surprise to many buyers.

More Doug DeMuro (apparently he didn’t change his name, he just added a channel) says Kia is wrong by calling its Niro EV a crossover. This is because, in his opinion, it’s actually a hatchback. He adds, if you thought a Kia hatchback would be cheap, you’re wrong, too.

Nonetheless, DeMuro admits that the all-new 2019 Kia Niro EV is a “very good” car. But, as we’ve asked before, is it worth Tesla Model 3 money, or even more? More importantly, will Kia hatchback shoppers pony up close to $40k for this EV?

According to DeMuro, the Niro EV could set you back some $38,000 or more. That is, if dealers sell it for MSRP (Kia hasn’t yet revealed official pricing). If dealers follow suit with some Hyundai dealers that are marking up the Kona Electric, you may have to pay even more.

It’s important to note that the Kia qualifies for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV rebate. If you can take advantage of that, you may be looking at about $30,000. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 ($36,200 including destination). Until the end of June, the maximum rebate on a Tesla is $3,750. If you can get your hands on a Standard Range Model 3 prior to the end of June, and can get the maximum rebate, it will cost you $32,450. However, we should mention that many people buying these cars may not have the tax liability to take advantage of these rebates. In the end, it’s still a ~$38,000 car versus a ~$36,000 car.

All things considered, does DeMuro think this Kia electric hatchback is worth its potential sticker price? Check out his detailed review to learn more.

