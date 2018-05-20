301-Mile Kia Niro EV To Be Priced Well Under $40,000 In U.S.
Day by day. Bit by bit.
That’s how the news seems to now be trickling in for the Kia Niro EV.
Oddly, Kia doesn’t seem to be all that interested in widely sharing Niro EV news, so we’ve had to dig deep into some foreign media sources to find the relevant info.
This latest bit of Niro EV news relates to pricing, which of course is high up on the list of importance for any electric car buyer.
Just the other day we revealed that the Niro EV was rated at 301 miles (WLTP). That should work out to approximately 260 miles EPA, or just a wee bit higher than its close relative the Hyundai Kona Electric. It’s an impressive figure that’s only exceeded by Teslas here in the U.S.
With range info now in hand, the only missing element is price. And guess what? We’ve got that juicy info to share with you now.
Here’s the info from Express.co.uk:
The car is expected to costs around £30,000 when it goes on sale which makes it over half the price of a lot of its rivals including the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-Tron, and Mercedes EQA.
Admittedly, comparing the Niro EV to those other crossovers is not advised, as the Niro won’t be fighting against luxury electrics. But the pricing info does provide us with a base for U.S. conversion. That £30,000 works out to $39,854 USD. Assuming the £30,000 is the base price for the 64-kWh version (which is in line with official Hyundai Kona Electric pricing in the UK – see graphic below) then we should be able to safely assume the U.S. Niro EV will start comfortably under $40,000.
Here’s why we say comfortably under. The Kia Niro PHEV starts at £25,162.50 in the UK and has an official U.S. price of $27,900. So, the Niro EV then should ballpark in the low to mid $30,000 range. Let’s say $33,900. After the tax credit, it would drop to $26,400. Sounds like a winner to us.
***See graphics below for UK pricing info on the Kona Electric and Niro PHEV:
Kona Electric
43 Comments on "301-Mile Kia Niro EV To Be Priced Well Under $40,000 In U.S."
Why do you still not write 301 miles “WLTP” in your title ? And I say that even though I really don’t care about the EPA ratings as I live in Europe. But I care about the accuracy of the facts.
I have to click on the article to find out that 301 miles is not the EPA rating. What a waste of time.
Really, I saw the title and thought they meant 301 miles EPA, I came here to post that Tesla now has real competition only to find that is not the case.
Post the EPA mileage as just numbers, but if it is one of the more forgiving tests – MAKE IT CLEAR – stop wasting our time.
I think the issue is not that our time is wasted. The issue is that we deserve close to real life information on range. EPA is the only one that meets that spec reasonably. No EV publication should even accept any other information anymore. Hold them to the truth or do not publish them!
I think it’s a mistake for the ICE manufactutrers to make their first efforts into EVs with the most aerodynamically ineffecient body styles, offering the worst driving dynamics and reduced range, when it is RANGE that is king with early EV adoption. Forgettign that many buy suvs because gas is cheap, and when there is a price increase, SUV sales drop dramatically. Then also the attrition rage for return suv buyers is growing. Since many who bought one not needed a taller, clumbsy suv, want something more fun to drive next.
I hope Kia does a better job with their version of the ICON styling so it’s not so bland, and it can become an option.
They’re going for the segment that people are actually buying. I don’t see a problem with that at all.
Tesla went for the segment making sense: luxury touring. The rest want the aero-image, of city only, to relegate EVs into a box.
Otherwise, this thing is a #RAV4Killer.
And Bloggin, Hope you aren’t agreeing ~$3 Gas is “cheap”. Trump was yapping at OPEC, this morning.
260 miles of range at under $40k in a CUV form factor is an impressive feat. Frankly, I’m shocked to see such a vehicle come from, of all places, Kia.
It looks pretty good, but can you get one anytime soon. I think one reason is they are not all Gung-Ho on getting the word out to get these cars to people, is that they are not ready to release it fully, for a variety of reasons. One of which could be that they don’t want to cut into current sales of their phev version.
most of electric car in canada have a wait of 3 month. To this point, i don’t mind to wait 1 more month to get a car under 40k that do that amoung of km with one charge
Think a year if you are thinking of getting a GM Bolt.
I’ll get excited when and if they start being sold in Texas.
Too bad it will be like the Soul. Only available in limited numbers in California.
The Soul EV is available nationwide and even non-CARB state dealerships stock it.
No it isn’t – it certainly isn’t available in Pennsylvania.
Not really, I think you can order one, but I don’t really consider that available.
True in principle. I leased my 2016 Soul EV in Maryland, one of the ZEV states. A quick check of dealer inventory shows some ’18’s in MD and NJ
https://www.kia.com/us/en/dealers/inventory/soul-ev/2018/20906
I wonder how many powertrains LG can make for Kia, Hyundai, & Nissan . . . 100/day??
main deal I see is the manufacturers will have no great desire to ship to the USA when they can make more profit in the more ‘northern’ (and TBH wealthier) markets.
64kwH @ £28,000 translates to USD $37,000, $10,000 more than the dickered-down price of my 2018 Leaf.
$10,000 can pay for a lot of car rentals from Enterprise, though I should factor in that ~half of the difference would be recouped on resale.
This is what I do with my 2017 Leaf. The very reasonable lease + rentals is still cheaper than a new long range EV.
So the 39kwh version is the same as the PHEV? I’ve been wondering when this is going to happen, since BEVs should be less once battery prices drop enough. The extra 30 kWh of battery should cost $6000 or less now, and pack costs will be similar, since the PHEV already has a pack, but the PHEV has an ICE and a transmission and fuel and exhaust systems, so the BEV should be easier to manufacture.
The 39 kWh is a good size and should be very practical for many people, it’ll be very interesting to see what the ratio of sales are for 39 vs 64.
PLEASE, PLEASE…
When converting a UK (or any other country with VAT) consumer price to an equivalent US price, you should ***ALWAYS*** deduct the VAT, since US prices are always quoted without sales tax(es).
People have commented on this numerous times about numerous articles, and it should be standard editorial policy, as it is in many other publications. Doing anything else is misleading.
For all of the American readers, 64 kWh is 218377 BTUs.
For the rest of the world, 301 miles is 485 km.
My car gets forty rods to the hogshead, and that’s the way I likes it!
Blame Reagan. We tried to go metric and now nobody has the guts to try again.
That’s with VAT or without VAT
In the US, when comparing 200 mi.+ EVs next year in the 2H of 2019, the legacy ICE OEMs, that still have the full Fed $7.5k tax break still available, will be finally competing in the $35-40k segment. I think between Hyundai/Kia and Nisssan, they will sell all that their and LG Chem battery supplier can produce.
Where does the Chevy Bolt fit in, when it drops its full $7.5k credit? Does it get a $3-4 k price drop, in trying to keep competitive to its LG Chem brethren?
But Lutz claims they are already losing money, can they handle another 3-4K loss?
Loss is an accounting thing. If they write off all of the initial R&D for the platform against the first gen Bolt then of course they will lose money on each one.
It’s more important to consider the gross margin (sales revenue – cost to manufacture) / sales revenue.
I can’t imagine how they couldn’t in the black from a gross margin standpoint.
The real question is: Can on-going cost reductions stay ahead of (reduction in tax credits + discounts)?
It’s nice to always mention the current tax credit, but recall a) not everyone has a tax liability to get the full credit (with other deductions) b) the credit is only good in the year earned and doesn’t carry over. c) sales taxes vary state to state and in Texas is 6.25% for cars.
I agree just drop taxes but mention they need to be considered & US tax credit may not apply to you and is gone for Tesla after Dec 2019.
The US price for both the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Kia Niro EV will be set to compete with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. That means that they both will be priced to be more affordable than the Chevrolet Bolt EV. More car for (slightly) less money. Probably about $35,000.- ?
They aren’t really more car…
Let’s ask Inside EV’s staff to make a judgement on that.
Yes they are! 100kW charging, more cargo space, better interiors (at least in the Niro), built-in Nav, and longer range — and I say all this as someone who just bought a Bolt and really likes it.
There goes the Pisla stock price. Thank God it doesn’t look like an Electrified Ford Taurus/Fusion.
This car is the new benchmark for EV. Kia is leading the way. With little doubt, 2020 Niro EV will replace my Soul EV+ unless the Soul gets a big boost. No other manufacturer is putting out this functionality, range, and price value point today or even by 2020 form what I see. Well Done Kia.
The Bolt EV has been hitting this point for a couple years, but people seem to ignore that fact.
The Bolt has far less useable cargo space. The Niro can fit a family sized load of groceries with seats up, or a 100cm x 160cm flat pack with seats down. For people with kids the Bolt doesn’t work nearly as well as a Niro. It is a bench mark for all around practicality.
Woah! Now Tesla has some real competition in the broader market.
Not really. If Kia only produces a few hundred a month, Tesla has nothing to fear – no matter how good this car is.
I currently have two Kias in my driveway, and I would add this one if I could. But Kia isn’t serious about the EV market, so getting on here in PA is just a dream, even with its long range and low price.
Do they hold up over time?
Do we have an estimate of US availability?