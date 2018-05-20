3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Day by day. Bit by bit.

That’s how the news seems to now be trickling in for the Kia Niro EV.

Oddly, Kia doesn’t seem to be all that interested in widely sharing Niro EV news, so we’ve had to dig deep into some foreign media sources to find the relevant info.

This latest bit of Niro EV news relates to pricing, which of course is high up on the list of importance for any electric car buyer.

Just the other day we revealed that the Niro EV was rated at 301 miles (WLTP). That should work out to approximately 260 miles EPA, or just a wee bit higher than its close relative the Hyundai Kona Electric. It’s an impressive figure that’s only exceeded by Teslas here in the U.S.

With range info now in hand, the only missing element is price. And guess what? We’ve got that juicy info to share with you now.

Here’s the info from Express.co.uk:

The car is expected to costs around £30,000 when it goes on sale which makes it over half the price of a lot of its rivals including the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-Tron, and Mercedes EQA.

Admittedly, comparing the Niro EV to those other crossovers is not advised, as the Niro won’t be fighting against luxury electrics. But the pricing info does provide us with a base for U.S. conversion. That £30,000 works out to $39,854 USD. Assuming the £30,000 is the base price for the 64-kWh version (which is in line with official Hyundai Kona Electric pricing in the UK – see graphic below) then we should be able to safely assume the U.S. Niro EV will start comfortably under $40,000.

Here’s why we say comfortably under. The Kia Niro PHEV starts at £25,162.50 in the UK and has an official U.S. price of $27,900. So, the Niro EV then should ballpark in the low to mid $30,000 range. Let’s say $33,900. After the tax credit, it would drop to $26,400. Sounds like a winner to us.

***See graphics below for UK pricing info on the Kona Electric and Niro PHEV:

Kona Electric

Source: Express.co.uk