Kia Niro EV Orders In Europe Come With 12-Month Wait

The better the EV is, the longer you need to wait?

The Kia e-Niro is one of the best new electric cars on the market, but unfortunately, when it finally hit the market, it turns out that demand exceeds production capacity severely.

Earlier this month we saw signals about constraints from the UK, but now it’s clear that e-Niro availability will be scarce globally.

Electrive.com obtained a dealer letter, which indicates that delivery time could extend to more than a year because demand is exceeding expectations and there’s not sufficient battery production capacity.

Kia recommended communicating a delivery forecast of at least 12 months, instead 6 months previously, in the case of new orders! Moreover, also the already placed orders will be affected by delays.

“The letter was made available to electrive.com. In the letter, Kia further states that this applies both to new orders and to already concluded orders for the e-Niro. Accordingly, it is recommended to adjust the generally communicated delivery forecast from “6 months from order” to “at least 12 months from order”. In addition, the company added: “first of all, we want to ensure nationwide availability with demonstration vehicles”, “in order to enable as many potential buyers as possible to obtain comprehensive advice and test drives.”

It’s bad news for those who saw all the positive reviews about e-Niro and would like to purchase. Also, Kia is in a difficult situation, because it will not be able to realize the full potential of its well-developed electric car.

Source: electrive.com

6 Comments on "Kia Niro EV Orders In Europe Come With 12-Month Wait"

Do Not Read Between The Lines

New BEV has waiting list, just like pretty much all BEVs in Europe.

I am shocked. Shocked, I tell you.

35 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Not sure if it’s legal in Europe, but there’s sure-fire way to get rid of waiting: increase the price until waiting list is gone. That’s how US dealers handle high demand cars.

21 minutes ago
Peabrain

It’s an intentionally production limited compliance car

17 minutes ago
ffbj

I think you are confusing intent with capability. For instance you may intend to make an insightful comment, and yet not be capable of doing so.

1 minute ago
Fiatlux

Leaf waiting list is shorter (at least was in November), around 4-6 months IIRC. You could even have one faster if you went for one of the demo models available in the dealer network (rotated frequently, small additional discount but top trim only).
It’d be interesting to see if the Kona is as successful, because it is quite a bit more expensive while not being quite as large as the Niro. Strange for two cars sharing the same tech and coming from the same group.

14 minutes ago
Victor

Same for the eNV200 in Switzerland

6 minutes ago