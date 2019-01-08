2019 Kia Niro EV Gets Driven: Video

35 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Here’s another first drive of the 2019 Kia Niro EV

As the 2019 Kia e-Niro (Niro EV) makes its way to different markets, it’s high time for a plethora of first-drive reviews. Interestingly, much like the Jaguar I-Pace, it seems all early reviews have almost nothing but positives to share. We’re not surprised since Kia vehicles in general have been garnering increasingly positive press for some time now. Throw an EV powertrain in there, assure that it has a respectable range and loads of features, and how can one go wrong?

We continue to say that we’re incredibly impressed by Kia (and Hyundai offerings). It was only a few years ago that these Korean automakers were touting their future with hydrogen-powered vehicles. Prior to that, the two Korean giants were making cars that were the joke of the automotive industry in terms of quality.

Now, Kia has pushed forth with its significantly commendable EV efforts. Yes, production plans and availability in many areas is a huge obstacle. However, these automakers are proving that they may be able to trump most others and bring compelling EVs to market. Eventually, it will only make sense to further increase production plans and to widen markets over time. Sadly, we understand that it doesn’t make the most sense for Kia to build a ton of Niro EVs and make them available in all markets at the outset. It’s a process, but the automaker is already getting its ducks in a row.

While we’d love to push Kia to build a ton of these and offer them everywhere, we’re honest to understand that the time will come, and hopefully sooner rather than later. So, what does this YouTuber think of the new crossover? Watch the video to learn more.

Video Description via quickcarreview on YouTube:

2018 Kia e-Niro test drive with the electric Kia Niro | Review | Cars | English

The Kia e-Niro promises a purely electric range of up to 455 kilometers. In addition, the half brother of the Hyundai Kona Electric offers everything that makes the Kia Niro so successful. During my test drive in the Kia e-Niro with the 150 kW drive and the 64 kW / h battery, I test if the promised range is realistic and what else the compact electric crossover has to offer.

Source: http://quickcarreview.com/2019/01/02/kia-e-niro-the-fully-electric-kia-e-niro-review-test-drive/ (Not secure)