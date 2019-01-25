Take In The Sights As Kia Niro EV Gets Driven In French Riviera: Video

39 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We bring you a solid test drive review, along with some very nice scenery.

This young lady would like you to know that the French Riviera is not the only attractive and green feature in this video review. She’s clearly impressed with the 2019 Kia e-Niro in more ways than one. YouTuber Ana Safya (Girl on Swiss Roads) shares her thoughts while driving the Niro EV in a truly gorgeous setting, with plenty of twisty roads that would excite most drivers.

Ana admits that she likes the roar of a gas-powered engine. However, she says there’s a lot to like about the quiet of an electric powertrain, especially on a stunning afternoon drive in the south of France. She’s impressed by the Niro EV’s spaciousness and ample small-item storage areas. Ana says the e-Niro offers enough pep to suit most drivers. It’s fun to drive due to its responsive steering and agile handling. Ana also calls the 2019 Niro EV young, fresh, and stylish in terms of its overall visual appeal.

Video Description via Girl on Swiss Roads on YouTube:

KIA e-NIRO – EV test – fun electric or?

I’m taking the all-new Kia e-Niro for a drive on the beautiful French Riviera. The new Kia Niro is an EV – a fully electric car with 204 HP and a range of 455km / 280 miles. Can the new Kia e-Niro be fun? Come with me to find out!