Kia e-Soul Drive Outside The Box Ad Features Stylin’ Dog: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The electric range is high enough to prepare a proper hairstyle for a dog

Here is the newest ad for the Kia Soul EV (Kia e-Soul). It’s called Drive outside the box, which is a reference to the vast range of the all-new Soul Electric.

The unusual approach to this video fits the special boxy design of the Soul EV. For sure, the Soul EV is not for everyone, but it has that youthful bit of fun to it and Kia plays off of that in this clip right here.

The new model year version will be available with a 64 kWh battery (and additionally with a 39.2 kWh battery in some markets) for 243 miles (391 km) of EPA range – long enough for you to prepare a proper hairstyle for a dog. It’s all about that doggie do.

Check out the video above and let us know your thoughts.

Kia e-Soul at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show