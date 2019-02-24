Kia Niro EV Electric Crossover Shines In New Images

2 H BY MARK KANE

e-Niro is the first long-range electric car from Kia

Even though the Kia e-Niro deliveries are constrained by production capacity, you still can have the e-Niro on your own desktop.

According to recent news, Kia recommends that dealers communicate a delivery forecast of at least 12 months, instead 6 months previously, in the case of new orders! Moreover, also the already placed orders will be affected by delays.

“The letter was made available to electrive.com. In the letter, Kia further states that this applies both to new orders and to already concluded orders for the e-Niro. Accordingly, it is recommended to adjust the generally communicated delivery forecast from “6 months from order” to “at least 12 months from order”. In addition, the company added: “first of all, we want to ensure nationwide availability with demonstration vehicles”, “in order to enable as many potential buyers as possible to obtain comprehensive advice and test drives.”

So, in the meantime then, we offer here a choice of 17 photos featuring one of the most eagerly anticipated electric cars.

You can find more wallpapers in our Wallpaper Wednesday series.

*Images can be enlarged to a width of 2,560