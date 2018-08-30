Kia Drops Cheapest Version Of Soul EV

6 H BY MARK KANE

Kia Soul EV lost its most affordable trim level.

The Kia Soul EV becomes less competitive these days, as there are new, more capable models. Sales decreased ithe n U.S. to some 940 in the first eight months of the year (compared to 2,157 in 12-months of 2017 or 1,728 in 12-months of 2016).

To date, the South Korean EV was so far offered in three trim-levels: EVe ($33,145), EV ($34,845) and EV+ ($36,845) – prices include destination charge. The entry-level EVe was recently a rare sight in California dealerships, where Kia sells the Soul EV, and CarsDirect noticed that it was quietly discontinued.

“Apart from the lack of an EVe model, Kia is cutting its free subscription to UVO eco with Nav down from 3 years to just 1. Along with features like Find My Car, the service lets you request roadside assistance, conduct diagnostics and more.”

There were times where EVe were available for lease from $159 a month and $1,999 due at signing, which at 36-months translated into $215 a month effectively.

Those who are looking for most affordable Soul EV are advised to to check for 2018 models, which are equipped with the same tech – 30 kWh battery for 111 miles (179 km) of range and 81.4 kW electric motor.

“Despite its limited availability, the 2018 Soul EV remains eligible for some steep discounts. For example, the EV Plus features a $16,700 discount when leasing, reflecting a $9,200 lease incentive and $7,500 Federal Tax Credit.”

Source: carsdirect.com