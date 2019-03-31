Kelley Blue Book Wonders If Latest Tesla Model S Still Impresses: Video

  1. Home
51 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model S gets better and better over time

We are approaching seven years since the Tesla Model S was introduced in mid-2012. A lot has changed since then, as Tesla constantly improves its cars in various ways to get more range, more acceleration and to add tons of new features, usually updated over-the-air.

This Kelley Blue Book test drive review presents the latest and top of the line Performance edition, as always with a dose of humor and beautiful footage.

Tesla Model S
There is not much to dislike about the Model S, although some weak points remain over the years, such as the build quality being lower than in comparably-priced cars and the lack of Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Additionally, Navigate on Autopilot – as beta – needs to be watched carefully, because as demonstrated, it can miss the exit ramp.

Other than that, the Model S still doesn’t have any direct all-electric competitor and no other car can accelerate so quickly.

“Lest you think we’ve forgotten about Tesla’s Model S in all the 3, X and Y hullabaloo, you’d be mistaken. Here it is, the 2019 Tesla Model S. And how could we forget with Ludicrous mode and that insane dual-motor power. There’s so much more to talk about, too, so that’s why Micah Muzio is here. Also, he impresses some friends with launches.”

