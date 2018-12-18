Karsan Announces Atak Electric Bus With BMW i3 Batteries

51 M BY MARK KANE

Karsan will attack in 2019.

The Turkish bus manufacturer Karsan, which this month will start series production of Jest electric buses (powered by BMW i3 electric powertrain and batteries), has on its minda also bigger model, the Atak.

The Atak is also equipped with i3 batteries (five 44 kWh batteries for 220 kWh total), but requires a bigger motor. Karsan decided to go with the Dana TM4 SUMO MD to get 230 kW of power and 2,400 Nm (direct drive).

The company hopes that Atak will make a splash in Western Europe where the electric bus market doubles year-over-year. Production and sales are expected to start in 2019.

Karsan Atak Electric spec: