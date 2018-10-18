4 H BY WADE MALONE

Karma says the new Aliso Edition is inspired by the “sights and sounds of Aliso Beach”

Karma Automotive today announced the Aliso Edition of the plug-in hybrid Revero. The Aliso Editions will have ‘Revero Aliso’ badges as well custom wheels, unique exterior paint and new interior leather-trim colors. Only 15 will be produced and will be individually numbered.

The interior colors on this limited edition are intended to evoke the feeling of California. Karma’s Barny Koehler states that the design team “looked to California’s vibrant 1,000-mile coastline and dramatic mountains for inspiration.”

Since re-launching the plug-in hybrid less than 2 years ago, the company has been quietly focused on providing a customized vehicle for luxury collectors. According to CEO Lance Zhou:

Our Aliso Edition is an example of what ‘custom’ can mean for Karma. It’s a specially-crafted luxury electric vehicle for a very select few who seek a truly unique product, and something we believe can be a model for how Karma approaches other unique custom editions and contribute to the sales growth of the company.

The new limited edition will go on sale today for $145,000 and is expected to arrive at dealers between November through the end of the year.

There are also now more cities where the plug-in can be ordered and serviced. Additional dealerships in Seattle, Chicago, and Westlake Village in California are all opening up just in time for the newest model. There are currently just over a dozen dealerships across the United States and Canada.