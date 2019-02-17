Kalmar To Offer Electric Terminal Tractor Powered By Cummins

1 H BY MARK KANE

Terminal tractors are going to be electrified before the other trucks

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, set a goal to offer electrically powered options of its whole equipment portfolio by 2021.

The latest EV will be the Kalmar Electric Terminal Tractor (KT2E), which will get an electric powertrain and battery pack from Cummins. Sales will begin in 2020.

According to the press release, the KT2E will be equipped with 107 kWh battery and DC fast charging capability to recharge during shift breaks. Kalmar didn’t announce the range so we assume the 107 kWh will be simply enough to cover a single shift at low speeds.

“The Kalmar Electric Terminal Tractor that is due to be launched in 2020 will be equipped with a 107 kWh lithium-ion battery capable of DC fast charge. This means that operators will be able to take advantage of opportunity charging during shift breaks. To maintain battery life, a thermal management system keeps it within the optimal temperature range, enabling the machine to operate in a range of climates. The Cummins driveline solution eliminates the need for a transmission on a terminal tractor, simplifying the overall system and reducing maintenance needs.”

Kalmar already introduced several EV products:

Kalmar Ottawa electric terminal tractor (OT2E) (in U.S. since 2018)

light and medium forklift trucks

Kalmar’s own FastCharge(TM) solution for horizontal equipment including AGV’s, Shuttle and Straddle Carriers (since 2015)