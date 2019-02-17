Kalmar To Offer Electric Terminal Tractor Powered By Cummins
1 H BY MARK KANE
Terminal tractors are going to be electrified before the other trucks
Kalmar, part of Cargotec, set a goal to offer electrically powered options of its whole equipment portfolio by 2021.
The latest EV will be the Kalmar Electric Terminal Tractor (KT2E), which will get an electric powertrain and battery pack from Cummins. Sales will begin in 2020.
According to the press release, the KT2E will be equipped with 107 kWh battery and DC fast charging capability to recharge during shift breaks. Kalmar didn’t announce the range so we assume the 107 kWh will be simply enough to cover a single shift at low speeds.
“The Kalmar Electric Terminal Tractor that is due to be launched in 2020 will be equipped with a 107 kWh lithium-ion battery capable of DC fast charge. This means that operators will be able to take advantage of opportunity charging during shift breaks. To maintain battery life, a thermal management system keeps it within the optimal temperature range, enabling the machine to operate in a range of climates. The Cummins driveline solution eliminates the need for a transmission on a terminal tractor, simplifying the overall system and reducing maintenance needs.”
Kalmar already introduced several EV products:
- Kalmar Ottawa electric terminal tractor (OT2E) (in U.S. since 2018)
- light and medium forklift trucks
- Kalmar’s own FastCharge(TM) solution for horizontal equipment including AGV’s, Shuttle and Straddle Carriers (since 2015)
“In line with our commitment to have a comprehensive electric product portfolio by 2021, we’re delighted to announce that we will be releasing our second electric terminal tractor in 2020 with Cummins as our electrification solution provider. We selected Cummins because of our longstanding co-operation in providing world-class drivetrain platforms, their global reach, and their strong commitment to leading the industry in electrification solutions.”
“We’re excited to take on the next phase in our journey in providing electric solutions to industrial markets in collaboration with Kalmar. Combining Kalmar’s next-generation terminal tractor platform with our lithium-ion battery expertise and experience in system integration, I look forward to delivering optimised electric powertrain solutions for port and distribution customers.”
Categories: Trucks
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!