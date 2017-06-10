June 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Report Card

8 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

June 2018 plug-in electric car sales stand to break all previous records.

June will mark the 33rd month of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for plug-in vehicles.

It has been an interesting year for electric vehicle sales with a January that was a bit disheartening, the longest reporting delay ever for February, and a March that rose to the top sales month of all time for the segment. April landed in the five-spot for all-time EV sales, but it was short-lived, as May arrived with a vengeance. May not only knocked April out of the top five, but actually snagged the four spot. If the trends persist, we should continue to see the final month of each quarter claiming the new lead spot on our all-time list, and June will likely prove this true.

We have now put the second quarter of 2018 behind us, and what an amazing quarter it’s already proving to be. Tesla caught us off guard by releasing its Q2 report in the wee hours of Monday morning, July 2, 2018. For this reason, we’re still working through data related to Canadian Model 3 deliveries and international Model S and X sales. Nonetheless, taking this into account, along with the rest of our research, we estimate at least 26,500 plug-in cars were sold this June. Just clearing the 26,500-mark will launch June 2018 EV sales to the top month of all time, historically.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

March 2018 – 26,373 December 2017 – 26,107 December 2016 – 24,785 May 2018 – 24,560 September 2017 – 21,242

2017 plug-in sales fell just shy of the 200,000 mark, though it was still an amazing year for the segment. Surpassing that number for 2018 will happen well before the end of the year, especially since our chart has already eclipsed 100k deliveries and the coming months will be even better. However, there are a number of variables involved in determining where we might be by the end of this year. Still, sales exceeding 300,000 copies for the segment are anticipated.

While we don’t have our Tesla U.S. delivery splits 100-percent sorted, our estimations for the month, the quarter, and the year are almost spot-on with Tesla’s report. Additionally, our total Model 3 delivery number is off by only 9 units from the automaker’s published numbers and we’re within 15 copies for the quarter. We’ll have more information on that in the coming days, as well as updated information about Model S and Model X sales and Tesla’s 200k U.S. delivery status.

As usual, we expect most vehicles to sell better in the last month of the quarter than in the previous two months. However, although we are confident with our estimates, we’ve been in that dark about GM’s actual deliveries over the past few months. Meanwhile, we did understand that Bolt sales have been down for a handful of reasons during which time we believed Volt sales have improved. Nonetheless, we didn’t expect to see huge numbers from GM for June.

In reality, our analysis proved true. For Q2, GM sold 3,483 Bolt EVs and 4,336 Volts. So, our discoveries surrounding the Volt uptick and the Bolt downturn proved true. Based on our estimates, the breakouts for June are 1,083 and 1,336, respectively.

We gathered that Nissan would be hard-pressed to beat May’s LEAF sales, being that the number proved the highest deliveries the car has seen since December of 2016. We could only hope that Nissan LEAF sales would continue to improve or at least remain consistent around the 1,500-mark.

And, the results were not as great as we’d hoped, but precisely as we’d expected. Nissan delivered 1,367 LEAFs this June, down about 9% from last June and also down from May’s 1,576.

As far as the Toyota Prius Prime is concerned, we anticipated that sales would be outstanding. Thus far, Prime sales have continued to improve, and the end-of-quarter push has been solid. In May, Toyota sold more Prime plug-ins in the U.S. than it did to end Q1. We’re excited to report what June brings, as another record-breaker for the Prime was expected.

Unfortunately, the proof is not in the pudding this month … or perhaps yogurt if you’re not a pudding fan. At any rate, Toyota turned out 2,237 copies of the popular Prime plug-in for June. This is down from the previous three months, though still up compared to June 2017.

Like the LEAF, the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid made great strides in May. Of course, we’d like to report that June will be even better, but based on our estimates, that may not be the case. We have our fingers crossed that Honda can keep inventory up and stay on top of demand so that Clarity sales continue to improve. Hopefully, June’s numbers prove our research wrong.

Stay tuned during the coming days as we put the numbers to the dialogue.

Questions entering June:

Did Tesla sell its 200,000th vehicle in the U.S. during the month of June? Will Tesla Model 3 U.S. sales continue to soar above all others, despite the tax credit situation and deliveries to Canada? Will June’s U.S.-only Model 3 deliveries surpass that of May? Did Tesla maintain strong U.S. delivery numbers for the Model S and Model X, regardless of the Model 3 ramp up and approaching tax credit sunset? How will Chevrolet Bolt EV and Volt sales turn out for the end of the quarter as GM finally reveals sales data? (Exactly as expected and in line with our estimates, GM sold an estimated 1,083 Bolt EVs and 1,336 Volts in June.) Can the 2018 Nissan LEAF end the quarter on a strong note even after the huge sales spike in May? (No. Nissan sales were down for June, at 1,367.) The Toyota Prius Prime … how high can sales rise? (Sadly, Prime sales are down from the previous three months, at 2,237. However, the numbers are still up year-over-year.) Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid deliveries have been on an upward trend and soared in May. Did sales reach even higher in June?

Also of note: Toyota sold 103 Mirai vehicles in June.

Below Chart: An individual run-down of each vehicle’s monthly result and some analysis behind the numbers. (Previous year’s monthly results can be found on our fixed Scorecard page here)

2018 Monthly Sales Chart

Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports), Credit to HybridCars.com for assistance on Hyundai/Kia and some BMW data. BEV models are designated with the icon.

Individual Plug-In Model Sales Recap For Major Models:

(Limited to vehicles with ~500 sales/or potential for 500 sales in a given month)

Chevrolet Volt:

The Chevrolet Volt entering January found itself continuing an unfortunate streak of nine consecutive months of year-over-year losses. 2017 fourth-quarter sales alone were down some 3,000 units from the previous year.

January sales made it ten months of losses in a row, as 713 were sold, some 55.7% lower than a year ago (1,611). For February, the Volt continued its downturn with a total of 983 sold, which was 46% lower than last year’s impressive 1,820. However, it’s up significantly from this January’s numbers.

It has become more than obvious that the Volt’s stablemate, the Chevy Bolt EV, is stealing the Volt’s thunder. For as many months as the Volt has been down and dropping, the Bolt has been up and gaining. Keep in mind, this is definitely not a bad thing, it’s just different … and, in all honesty … better. It means less gas burned!

GM sold a total of 1,782 Volts for the month of March, which was one of its more impressive showings as of late, but still down 16.4% from last year’s 2,132. However, this is a huge and welcome sales surge for the Volt.

As we previously explained, GM has decided to stop providing monthly sales figures. Sadly, we won’t have a firm grasp on Volt sales now until July. With that being said, we estimated April 2018 deliveries at 1,325, which was higher than may be expected. Keep in mind, however, that Volt production and inventory are on the rise. Our research for May suggested that our grasp of Volt inventory and sales estimations was on par. While down a touch year-over-year, the Volt impressed again, with 1,675 copies moved.

Volt sales were right on target with our estimates. Chevrolet sold 4,336 Volts in Q2, for an estimated total of 1,336 for the month of June. While the quarterly total is down year-over-year, Volt deliveries are gaining ground as expected.

Chevrolet Bolt EV:

The Chevrolet Bolt EV made its debut in December of 2016, as a 2017 model. However, it wasn’t technically available nationwide until August of 2017, but only a handful of copies landed in those 30-odd new states during that month.

That began to change in September. More evenly spread inventory led to rapid Bolt EV sales growth, notching 2,632 sales during that month.

October brought 2,781 deliveries, but November took that number even higher, as 2,987 sales were made. For December, GM eclipsed the 3K threshold by moving 3,227 Chevrolet Bolts, finishing 2017 with a 10-month streak of sales gains.

Unfortunately, in January only 1,177 Bolts were delivered, which a mere 1.3% gain over last January’s 1,162. For February, GM delivered 1,424 Bolt EVs, up 49.6% from last February’s 952 sold. Bringing Q1 to a close, GM sold 1,774 Bolt EVs in March, up 81.4% from last year’s 978.

Estimated Bolt EV sales for the month of April brought us back to some normalcy, and right on target with last year’s figures (1,292). We put GM’s BEV delivery number at 1,275 in April 2018. For May, our estimates showed 1,125 Bolts delivered.

For Q2, GM moved 3,483 Bolt EVs, down ~20% from the same quarter last year. Based on our estimates, that’s 1,083 for June.

Nissan LEAF:

The Nissan LEAF entered February as the oldest offering on the U.S. market – going on 88 months now.

As you all know by now, it has been replaced by the updated 2018 Nissan LEAF, which debuted in September (full details here).

Is the new LEAF better?

Yes, in every way, including ~43 more miles range (up to 150 miles from 107) for $700 less. Not enough? A ~225 mile, higher performance trim level arrives later in 2018 (as a 2019 MY car).

Sadly, Nissan USA proved not as capable as Nissan Japan, which managed to launch the new LEAF as planned in October (to some very impressive results), while the U.S. (and Europe) had to wait until January. This wouldn’t be a problem if the wind-down of the first-gen 2017 model wasn’t pre-planned to be defunct by October.

The resulting gap between the ‘new’ and ‘old’ left Nissan with almost no remaining inventory, which caused sales in October to drop to just 213 deliveries, ending an impressive eight-month run of four-digit results. In November, that number dropped further, to 175 sales. December, the best-selling month for EVs, saw only 102 LEAFs delivered. We’re pretty sure Nissan is wishing it had done things differently, as the LEAF closed out 2017 down some 20% overall.

Fast forward to today, when the LEAF was supposed to have been rolling off of lots two months ago, and that’s not quite how it worked out. Cars didn’t begin arriving until January in small numbers and they were pegged for reservation holders. Nissan told us it would be mid-February before another shipment of LEAFs became available at dealers for new buyers, which we figured would result in a sales bump, albeit small.

In January, Nissan delivered 150 LEAFs, down 80.6% from last January’s 772. For February, sales increased to 895, which was hugely promising, only down ~14% from last year’s numbers. As a point of reference, last February, Nissan delivered over 1,000 LEAFs.

For March, Nissan delivered 1,500 LEAFs, which is on par with numbers from March of 2017 (1,478). However, it’s a leap from February’s 895.

Sadly, LEAF sales didn’t grow as we had hoped for April, as Nissan moved 1,171 copies. However, fortunately, deliveries spiked in May, to a whopping 1,576.

June’s results were not as great as we’d hoped. Nissan delivered 1,367 LEAFs last month, down about 9% from the previous June and also down from May’s 1,576.

Toyota Prius Prime:

After 18 months of waiting for the first-generation Prius plug-in to be replaced, the Toyota Prius Prime (details) arrived on U.S. dealers lots over a year ago, and sales have been brisk ever since.

After setting a new high of 1,908 in May, it was expected that with deeper inventory the Prime would be headed much higher.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and a ‘doubling’ of stock (to around 2,000 units), only resulted in 1,899 sales in September. An additional 50% gain in inventory for October (up to ~3,000) actually resulted in a lower number – 1,626 sales.

For November, inventory levels stayed fairly strong, averaging slightly more than October, which translated into better sales, but still a relatively disappointing 1,834 deliveries, given the higher expectations for the year’s end.

For December, the Prime saw a record sales month, with 2,420 sold. This put the 2017 total at 20,936, landing Toyota’s plug-in the fourth place spot overall for the year as a whole.

Toyota delivered 1,496 Primes for the month of January, up 5.1% from last January’s figures. February Toyota Prius Prime numbers were super-impressive, with 2,050 sold. This is up a whopping 50.5% from last year’s monthly figures!

Toyota sold 2,922 Prime plug-ins this March, up again from last year’s numbers by an impressive 74.1%. It’s also up significantly from last month’s figures, and we’re pretty confident that the Prime will continue to rein No. 2 to the Tesla Model 3.

Yes yes yes, Toyota’s popular plug-in continued to hold the number two spot on our chart, with 2,626 delivered in April. The month of May continued the trend as Toyota delivered 2,924 Prime plug-ins.

Surprisingly, Toyota Prius Prime sales are down for June compared to the previous three months, at 2,237. However, this number is up 45% year-over-year.

BMW i3:

The BMW i3 entered the U.S. market with a bang in 2014, but it’s too bad that the initial fireworks display of sales back then was the peak – we just didn’t know it at the time.

For 2017, BMW i3 sales were a mixed bag.

Sales got off to a rough start, with just 182 moved in January, and 318 in February. The tune changed drastically in March (which given the i3’s track record is not all that surprising) with 703 sales made, a 118% gain over March of 2016. However, for several months after March, sales hovered around 500-600 units, until October when almost 700 were yet again moved.

For November…trashbags, as the company recalled all of its i3 vehicles due to a safety issue (for people who chose to NOT wear their seat belts if you can believe that) and put a ‘stop sale’ on the model for a time. Just 283 i3 vehicles were sold during a month that is historically one of the best in terms of EV sales.

Quite frankly (and notwithstanding this recall), the i3 as it stands today is likely too expensive for plug-in vehicle buyers. So, if BMW wants to sell the EV in volumes like it did in the past, it’s going to have to sharpen its pencil considerably.

In late August, BMW proved it still really didn’t understand the issue behind lackluster sales or the i3 itself, by releasing a new, slightly sportier trim level – the i3s (full details here). The car gets some new styling details, some wider tires and some extra performance (+10 kW), but what the public really wants is a longer range option and a price cut (the new i3s is ~10% more expensive in most markets).

Now, 2018 models are being delivered, and it was also reported that a larger battery (long-range) model is set to arrive in late 2018.

December i3 sales accelerated from November’s totals considerably. The German luxury automaker delivered more than double the previous month’s total, at 672 to close out 2017 with 6,726 sold.

For January, BMW delivered 382 i3s. This is exactly the same number as last January. February brought a 96% bump in i3 sales from the same month last year, with 623 sold.

It looks like the i3 is going to start gaining interest once again. We’ve now seen two consecutive months of excellent sales growth. BMW sold an impressive 992 copies in March, which is the best showing for the car since August of 2016. This is up 41.1% from last year’s 703, and a big bump from last month’s 623.

It looks like March was a one and done success story for the i3. April saw 503 copies moved and May sales dropped to 424.

For June, BMW i3 sales are back up a touch, as well as up 2.3% year-over-year. BMW sold a total of 580 i3 vehicles in June.

Tesla Model S:

Tesla doesn’t give out exact monthly sales (apparently because the public can’t handle the concept of regional allocations and delivery lead times). For this reason, we never know for sure what the monthly numbers total up to until Tesla’s quarterly (or annual) updates add more clarity. However, we do our best to keep our finger on the pulse of what’s happening.

To come to an estimated monthly number, we don’t simply take the quarterly estimate given by Tesla and divide it by 3 and hope it all works out. This is surely not how it works in the real world. We simply report from the data we accumulate ourselves, including first-hand accounts available from the factory and from the community itself, and the number is what it is (see below).

Revisions/disclaimer to the accuracy of prior estimates: The 2016 Model S chart has been adjusted (via U.S. Q3 data leaked directly from Tesla) by 469 units in Q3, and 525 units in Q4. The 2015 chart was adjusted (one time) by 498 units to compensate for confirmed full-year numbers. The 2014 sales chart was adjusted (one time – again after the end of the full year of estimates) 611 units to compensate for full-year numbers. While past success is no guarantee of future results, InsideEVs is quite proud of its sales tracking for the Model S over the years.

That being said, we only estimate this number because Tesla does not report it, and to not put a number on Model S sales would be to paint an even more inaccurate overall picture of EV sales. Despite our fairly accurate track record, we’re not analysts or portfolio managers and we don’t own any positions in TSLA the company.

While Tesla continues to conform to a familiar quarterly pattern of prioritizing international production early in the quarter before transitioning to domestic output, there has been somewhat of a change/reshuffling of priorities we have seen this time around.

The name of that priority is Model 3.

As we mentioned in 2017, it appeared Tesla knew fairly early that volume production would not be close to guidance by the end of Q3, and quickly refocused in an attempt to make that a reality by the end of Q4 (investors need to be kept happy we suppose).

The end result is that production energies and skilled labor normally assigned to Tesla’s original EVs are being diverted from the Model S and X to getting the Model 3 back on course. Tesla seems to be more focused on net sales than setting a specific S and X target, but international deliveries also play a role. All-in-all, we may see Model S and X sales flat or even lower over the course of 2018.

Additionally, the automaker just pushed back Model S and X delivery timelines by several months. It was said that this is due to a spike in orders for the vehicles, likely due to the attention Tesla is getting from the Model 3, and also because many people are having to wait so long for their Model 3 that they’ve opted for an S or X instead.

With all of this considered, it’s becoming increasingly clear Tesla is picking and choosing how it will skillfully hit its delivery targets. This means that sales figures for the Model S for December and January were down from last year’s numbers.

We estimated January Model S sales at 800. February’s estimate came in a bit higher, at 1,125, although this is still a notable drop from last year’s 1,750.

March sales mirrored 2017 as expected, at 3,375, to round out the quarter fairly close to targets.

We know full well that Tesla’s Model S and X U.S. deliveries are generally lowest in the first month of the quarter. As stated above, the automaker has made it increasingly clear that S and X sales will likely match last year’s targets, remaining pretty flat for 2018 due to the Model 3 focus. April saw an estimated 1,250 Model S deliveries, which was up marginally, though pretty consistent with last April’s 1,125. May saw an estimated total of 1,520 Model S sedans delivered in the U.S.

For June, our research indicates that Tesla delivered 2,900 Model S vehicles to the U.S. market. At this point in time, we’re not adding this figure to the sales chart since we’re hoping that we can get more information from Tesla about the 200k situation. In the meantime, we’re still working some numbers and data to assure that our estimate is as accurate as can be.

Tesla Model X:

Like the Model S, Tesla does not report Model X sales, so we do our best to estimate monthly results for North America using all the data at our disposal (For more info on that, check out our disclaimer for the Model S)

Historical accuracy/Sales Update (Oct 11th):

Tesla’s leaked U.S. sales data for Q3 2016 put U.S. deliveries at 5,428. Our own Q3 estimate was 5,800 for North America, which includes Canada (which ended Q3 with 389 registrations for the quarter), meaning 5,787 were actually sold. Though we don’t attest to being experts, we were only off by 13 units in Q3.

Previously in Q2 2016, Tesla reported 4,625 Model X deliveries. Our estimated scorecard got within about ~55 units of the actual number (accounting for just a handful of international Model X deliveries). In Q1 we were within ~200 units.

Since we don’t want to bore you by explaining the same thing twice, have a look at the Tesla Model S recap (above) and then come back here.

All done? Good … welcome back.

Like the Model S, Model X production has been sacrificed as Tesla attempts to prove itself more capable of building the Model 3. Tesla directed to some 10% less production of the Model S & X in Q4 of 2017. Keep in mind, however, that all cars and regions are not created equal.

Aside from lower sales volume due to the Model 3, for the months of December and January, Model X sales seemed to be business as usual (despite the long-winded explanation above). In December, we estimated that Tesla moved 3,330 electric SUVs compared to the 3,875 sold in the same month of 2016. We estimated January 2018 Model X sales at 700, down a touch from last year’s 750.

Our estimates for February put Model X deliveries at 875 (to reconcile the quarter, we’ve bumped this number up to 975), up a fair amount from January’s estimates, as well as February 2017 numbers (of course, last February, Model X production was somewhat limited, as our estimates show the automaker delivered 800 during that month).

For March, sales were consistent with 2017, at 2,825, to finish the quarter fairly close to targets.

Last year, April Model X sales were quite low, much like that of January and February. We saw the same trend the first few months of 2018. However, it should be noted that as 2017 moved forward, the X began to rise in popularity and did a better job of mirroring sales with the Model S. While it appears Tesla still sold more S’ vehicles in the U.S. again this month, the divide is more closely matched. We estimate 1,025 Model X SUVs delivered this April and 1,450 in May.

According to our data collection, Tesla delivered an estimated 2,400 Model X SUVs in June 2018. At this point in time, we’re not adding this figure to the sales chart since we’re hoping that we can get more information from Tesla about the 200k situation. In the meantime, we’re still working some numbers and data to assure that our estimate is as accurate as can be.

Tesla Model 3:

Just ~16 months after orders opened, and ~10 years since it was first announced (then known as the “Bluestar”), the first Model 3s were delivered on July 28, 2017! One can check out the full delivery ceremony and all the newly released specs (220-310 miles range, 0-60 mph in 5.1-5.6 seconds) on our full recap here.

As with Model S & X sales, Tesla is not planning to release monthly Model 3 sales in the U.S. at this point in time. Until then, we’ll do our best to estimate monthly results for North America using all the data at our disposal (For more info on that, check out our Model S disclaimer).

Historical accuracy/Sales Update (Nov 1st): Q3 2017 sales of the Model 3 were adjusted up 2 units.

Thankfully, in the early days (Q3 2017), estimating Model 3 sales in the U.S. was a pretty easy task, as the complete delivery volume for July took place live at the July 28th delivery event in Fremont, California. The first 30 cars were delivered to Tesla employees/stakeholders in the U.S., and one could almost count the individual cars as they left Tesla’s Fremont factory in August.

For September, we had Tesla’s quarterly disclosure that put deliveries at 222 cumulatively for the quarter, meaning about 117 were delivered. Truthfully, the monthly numbers were meaningless in Q3. Instead, all eyes were on production. While the company guided to some 1,630+ to be produced, just 260 were built.

Of course, much chatter arose as to why. Tesla generically blamed “production bottlenecks.” The company, looking to re-assure, said at the time:

“We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.”

From our perspective, Tesla realized fairly early in July that the September goals would not be met. Following the future ‘S-Curve’ goal into year’s end was going to be problematic. It appears from that moment on, rather than working on “near-term” production and deliveries, Tesla has been working more proactively with the main goal of simply being able to show volume production by year’s end – something originally targeted for the end of September.

While this thought process was never officially confirmed by the company, a quasi-confirmation came with the admission that Model S and X production would be off 10% in Q4 2017. Additionally, we are now seeing the effects of manpower being transferred into transitioning the Model 3 production from “burst” output (or start and stop if you will) to a more consistent, ordered structure.

While it’s only speculation on our part (as it has been for several months while watching the happenings around the car), we believed Tesla was desperate to provide confirmation of a “decent” sustained production level for the Model 3 by the close of the year … and we were right.

To that end, progress to a certain degree was definitely made in November, as more cars than ever did actually find employee driveways (and orders also opened to the public mid-month … well at least to the first batch of locals anyway). Though Tesla only delivered an estimated 345 Model 3s in November, this number was a notable jump from prior months.

Tesla publicly reported delivering 1,060 Model 3s in December, for a grand total of 1,772 on for 2017. Additionally, Tesla dialed down the target of 5K a week, to 2.5K now, and set the 5K production level back to June (essentially a six-month delay at this point).

Adding up all Tesla vehicles delivered in the U.S. in 2017 brought us to an estimated 50,147. Global deliveries passed the 100K mark for the year as a whole (~103,000), making 2017 Tesla’s best year yet, despite Model 3 shortfalls.

While Model S and X sales were both down a handful for January, based on our estimations, Model 3 sales were up again compared to last month’s numbers (one would sure hope so!) However, they’re not up as high as projected or expected.

We estimated January Model 3 sales at 1,875. Basically, we took the 860 vehicles in transit in December, plus the ~500 vehicles produced in each of the first two weeks of January (and those 15 extra vehicles from December that Tesla assured were ready to go but not yet scheduled for delivery), and projected that the automaker was able to successfully deliver these cars prior to the close of the month. This makes sense since the Tesla was still (and still is) looking at three to six weeks for the entire process to unfold.

For February, we must assume that most of the remainder of the Model 3s manufactured in January made their way into owners’ driveways. Added to this, we gather that some early February production was delivered prior to the 28th of the month. We should also point out that an anonymous source with close ties to Model 3 production made us aware that the line has been down for as much as a week at a time over the course of the last month or so due to timing issues with the robots. This was later verified by the automaker. Our February Model 3 delivery estimate was 2,485.

As expected, Tesla has dialed up Model 3 production for March considerably, and according to the automaker’s Q1 sales report, future prospects are looking up. You can read the whole report by clicking here.

Tesla delivered a grand total of 8,180 Model 3 sedans for Q1 2018, with March sales at an impressive 3,820.

One less day in April, similar production numbers in comparison to March, and a brief shut down mean that last month’s Tesla Model 3 deliveries remain very consistent with the previous month. Now that fixes have been made in Fremont and the Gigafactory, we should look forward to a surge for may, followed by a leap in June to end Q2. Still, our Model 3 April delivery estimate of 3,875 is impressive considering the circumstances, and there’s no doubt the popular electric sedan will again dominate our sales chart.

Tesla has successfully ramped up Model 3 production considerably as of late. Despite the shutdown, our estimates show that the month of May was a huge leap from prior months. According to our research and data collection, we saw May’s Model 3 deliveries at 6,250.

During the month of June, Tesla ramped up Model 3 production even further, resulting in our delivery estimate of 8,300. However, we discovered that at least 2,250 of those made their way to Canada, while an estimated 6,050 were delivered in the U.S. At this point in time, we’re not adding this figure to the sales chart since we’re hoping that we can get more information from Tesla about the 200k situation. In the meantime, we’re still working some numbers and data to assure that our estimate is as accurate as can be.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid:

Editor’s note: FCA does not split out sales data for the plug-in Pacifica, so we try our best to estimate that number from month-to-month until hard/verifiable data is gleaned.

The much-anticipated plug-in extended range passenger van arrived in January of 2017, albeit in stealth, stuttered, and very limited in fashion.

Due to some odd quirks with production timing and plant scheduling, we had an on/off/on/off/quasi-on start for the Pacifica Hybrid as it relates to deliveries. Then there was QC holds, then launch delays.

Finally, the Pacifica Hybrid officially arrived on “Earth Day” April 22, 2017, and customers enjoyed a good three to four weeks of arriving inventory … until the wheels fell off (not literally).

By June 10, 2017, a nationwide recall was announced, and all 1,677 Pacificas sold in the U.S. and Canada had to head back to Chrysler to get a faulty diode replaced that could cause loss of power when in operation. We won’t get into all the details from there (check out our June sales report for more info).

Thankfully, by September, the kinks appeared to have been worked out just in time to see its Windsor, Ontario assembly plant go down for the entire month of October for pre-scheduled updating of the facility to comply with U.S. regulatory/safety tooling on the Grand Caravan.

Nonetheless, customer orders and dealer stock are once again flowing and the 2018 model has arrived. With January being a low-volume month, we put Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid sales estimates at 375. For February, we estimated Chrysler delivered 450 Pacifica Hybrids. Our March estimate saw 480 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids delivered.

After three months below 500 sales, the Pacifica Hybrid may soon lose its spot in our recaps. However, we’ve kept it around for now in case the rest of the year begins to show promise. While, April’s numbers (425) didn’t help its case, our May estimations showed Chrysler moved some 650 Pacifica Hybrids

Our estimates for June remain mostly consistent with May’s findings. We peg Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid sales at 710 for last month.

The refreshed 2017 Ford Fusion Energi (details) was a fairly big hit in 2016, showing marked improvements throughout the year.

Heading into 2017, the Fusion Energi crossed back into “four-digit land” in March, as 1,002 Energis were moved … joining a club of just five others at that level. The month of May showed a repeat of such numbers, but sales have stayed in the 700s ever since.

Looking at the inventory in the past, it was easy to see why (and how) so many of the new Fusion plug-ins have been sold. The Fusion Energi often won the crown for the “most stocked” EV in the U.S., until Chevy got crazy with the Volt and Bolt EV.

With that said, Ford had been struggling to keep production on pace with demand (or rather managing inventory lower). After having almost 3,000 in stock in mid-June 2017, that number fell below 2,000 units by the start of September, as the industry-wide summer shutdown/changeover to MY 2018 was underway. This inventory level flatlined through the end of 2017, for 9,632 deliveries.

Fusion Energi sales were in January, at 640. Deliveries climbed in February to 794, very close to last year’s 837.

For March, Fusion Energi sales were flat from February’s number, with a total of 782 sold. However, this is down considerably from last year’s 1,002 moved in March.

April saw a total of 742 Ford Fusion Energi’s sold. It seems 700 is the new magic number for Ford’s midsize plug-in. May came in right on target for the Fusion Energi, at 740 sales.

Welcome to the “big time” BMW 5 Series! By “big time” we mean selling more than 500 copies and getting an individual recap on our sales scorecard.

The plug-in hybrid’s $52,400 starting price point makes it the cheapest of the 5 Series to own, and thus a strong seller. After crossing 500 sales in both September and October, an amazing 872 were moved in November, followed by 706 in December – shooting the plug-in BMW up our sales chart.

For January, deliveries slide down significantly to 224. February starts to move back up, with 413 deliveries.

BMW 530e deliveries were on the uptick for March, with a total of 689 sales. BMW moved 518 copies in April. For May, BMW sold an impressive 729 530es. This was up considerably from this year’s previous numbers, aside from a good showing at the end of Q1.

The BMW X5 plug-in had an unexpectedly strong debut in the U.S. in 2016, which only got stronger over the year.

In fact, the electrified BMW SUV had seen sales as high as 876 units in 2016 (August 2016).

Then 2017 happened, and sales disappointed. During the first 10 months, numbers ranged from the 260s to the 480s.

With just 329 sales in October, and 333 in September, we confidently predicted the X5 plug-in would be leaving our recap list in 2018 … then November happened. The month brought an all-time best 929 deliveries, which made the BMW the sixth best selling plug-in for the November! In December, sales were down, but still strong at 832, pushing the just out of the top ten for the year as a whole.

While inventory is still low, we’re happy to be able to report that the 2018s are here in volume. Hopefully, enough plug-in SUVs will eventually arrive that BMW can once again make a push to achieve the four-digit mark!

BMW X5 plug-in sales plummeted in January to 261. For February, we saw a bump back up to 596, keeping the X5 safe in our recaps.

March numbers remained consistent, as BMW delivered 627 plug-in X5s. For April, X5 sales hit 563, which was right on target with prior months. May saw 499 BMW X5 plug-ins delivered. Down a touch, but mostly on par with previous sales data.

The Honda Clarity PHEV just arrived in November of 2017. Only 5 copies were sold that first month, followed by an incredible 898 in December. At that point, we were going to add the new plug-in to our recaps, but we decided to give it a few months to settle in.

January deliveries fell to 594, however, that’s still outstanding for a new addition to the segment. February brought a nice surge back up to 881 sold, pushing the Clarity PHEV within reach of the best-selling vehicles in the segment.

Now, the Clarity PHEV finds a new home in our recaps, and it’s obvious it earned it well. The addition of the Clarity was much-needed, as it comes at a time that we have recently eliminated the Volkswagen e-Golf, Audi A3 Sportback e-tron, Ford C-Max Energi, and Fiat 500e due to not meeting the sales threshold.

The Clarity PHEV starts at $33,400 before rebates. It’s powered by 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, with a total system output of 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. The Clarity boasts a 47-mile EPA all-electric driving range, making it the closest PHEV all-electric range competitor to the Chevy Volt. Charging takes 2.5 hours with 240-volt power or about 12 hours on a 120-volt household outlet.

Honda has reported a total of 1,061 Clarity PHEVs sold in March. Clarity PHEV sales were flat in April, at 1,049. For May, Honda moved 1,639 Clarity PHEVs.