Juncadella Lands HWA Formula E Reserve Role For 2018/19

Juncadella, who is familiar with HWA after racing for Mercedes in the DTM between 2013-16 and again this season, will support HWA race drivers Gary Paffett and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The 27-year-old completed the final day of last week’s FE season five test at Valencia after Vandoorne left to race in the US Grand Prix for McLaren.

“I’m very grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity to continue our long-standing collaboration through Formula E,” said Juncadella.

“Formula E is a new adventure for all of us. The team have a steep learning curve in prospect and can use all the support they can get.

“Hopefully, I can help Gary, Stoffel and the engineers master the challenge in my new role.

“My first test with the new Gen2 car was a great experience. I found my feet in the team right away and can’t wait to see how we will fare on our Formula E debut. But before then, we still have plenty to do.”

Juncadella set the 17th fastest time on the third day of the Valencia running, which put him 23rd in the overall standings from the test.

He completed 71 laps on the day, which was hit by wet weather in the morning session.

The Spaniard competed in 76 DTM races for Mercedes, which will take over HWA’s FE slot in 2019/20, winning the opening 2018 Brands Hatch race, and scoring three pole positions.

“We’ve known Daniel for a very long time and know exactly how good his speed is and how helpful the engineers find his feedback,” said HWA AG CEO and FE team principal Ulrich Fritz.

“Daniel has a wealth of experience in setting up a wide range of racing cars and is thus perfectly able to support us on the racetrack as well as in simulator work.

“It’s exactly these strengths that we need in our debut season in Formula E. At the same time, we know that we can also rely on him if he has to step in at short notice.”