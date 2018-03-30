Here’s How To Jump Start Another Car With Your Tesla Model 3

3 H BY MARK KANE

Sure, an electric car can assist a dead ICE car.

One of the Tesla Model 3 owners posted an interesting video using the car’s 12-volt battery to jump-start an internal-combustion engine car that had a dead battery.

The video shows the connection and the mission was successful… and here’s something that appeared in comments. Should you jump start the ICE with your BEV (Model 3 in this particular case)?

From the hardcore EV perspective… if the ICE is dead, do not resurrect it. Ok, just joking.

From a technical perspective, jump-starting an ICE car could be harmful to the EV – especially in the winter when there is a need for high amps for cranking. That puts stress on the 12 V battery in the EV (which is a smaller problem) and the DC/DC converter (which is a bigger problem). According to the comments, Tesla’s DC/DC is ready for 200 A, but surges could cause failure at some point and that comes at a cost.

The other issue could be confusion of the software that monitors the 12 V battery.

It’s an important topic because many EV owners will from time to time see ICE with a discharged 12 V battery. There is a safe way to charge the 12 V battery using the Model 3, but of course it’s not quick.

“It says if you must jumpstart with a Tesla you should let the Tesla charge the opposite car and disconnect before attempting to start. Thanks again!”

Let us know what the best practice should be and maybe there should be some training material released for us all to examine and understand.

Here is the discussion: