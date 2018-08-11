In July Deutsche Post DHL Sold The Most Electric Cars In Germany

1 H BY MARK KANE

StreetScooter was the most popular electric model in Germany last month

In July, some 5,617 passenger plug-in electric cars were sold in Germany, which is 33% more than a year ago at a decent 1.77% market share.

BEVs: 2,526 – up 39% at ≈0.8% market share

– up 39% at ≈0.8% market share PHEVs: 3,091 – up 28% at ≈1% market share

In just the first seven months of the year, some 39,534 passenger plug-in electric cars were sold in Germany (up 48%) at an average market share of 1.83%.

In terms of best selling models, we see Kia Soul EV (423) and BMW i3 (422 – 314 BEVs and 108 REx), followed by smart fortwo electric (387).

However, that’s all not enough to beat the all-electric light delivery vehicle StreetScooter, which noted 473 new registrations, which also led the market in June (680 new registrations).

It’s funny to see that Deutsche Post DHL Group via its subsidiary StreetScooter GmbH is able to sell more EVs than legacy manufacturers, especially since those manufacuters were not interested in production of affordable delivery vehicles for DHL.

Tesla registrations in July amounted to just 95 (51 S and 44 X), which is just over half of last year’s 180. On the other hand, the new Jaguar begins customer deliveries of I-PACE with 70 registrations.