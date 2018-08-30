Ride Inside This $77,500 Tesla Model 3 Performance With White Interior

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Detailed showcase of picking up a brand new 2018 Deep Blue Metallic Tesla Model 3 Performance Dual Motor

In recent months, it has become evident that Tesla enthusiasts and fans are exerting the same fanatical belief in the company’s products as Apple fans did throughout the last 11 years. With every new Tesla model comes an unimaginable hype. We’re seeing similar snakes around the block, comprised of people that await not just to buy their cars, but also just to witness them first hand. For many, taking delivery of a brand new Tesla makes for an amazing life event.

This week, the crew from JR Garage took delivery of their brand new 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance Dual Motor. Talking about their new car, JR pretty much sums their affection to Tesla by calling them “Tesla nuts.” That’s how far their love for the brand goes. This is actually the third Tesla to join their collection, following a Model X P90D with ludicrous mode and a 2018 Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive.

The Model 3 Performance comes with two electric motors. It’s capable of accelerating from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 3.5 seconds (or less, according to some recent tests). Furthermore, the Model 3 will reach a top speed of 155mph (250km/h). Its range, as touted by Tesla’s official spec sheet is 310 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge.

Consequently, taking delivery of their Deep Blue Metallic Model 3, equipped with the performance brakes, performance upgrades, performance pedals, a carbon fiber spoiler, an enhanced autopilot and a pristine white interior, certainly made for an exciting event.

JR Garage taped the entire event, giving us the whole experience in one video. Above, you’ll be able to check out the entire timeline of picking up their 2018 Model 3, from picking up the car, their initial reactions, and driving impressions, followed by an overall review.