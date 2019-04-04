13 M BY MARK KANE

Johnson Matthey launches investment in eLNO for better batteries

British chemical company Johnson Matthey announced commercialisation of eLNO ultra-high energy battery cathode materials, which according to the company, would be better in terms of energy density and cost than NCM 811 or NCA. There are no numbers on energy density, but we assume 250-300 Wh/kg on the cell level would be needed to beat NCA.

Johnson Matthey intends to build a new production plant in Poland, where it secured a 43-hectare plot about 200 km west of Warsaw. The production output will be up to 100,000 tonnes per year with an initial stage for 10,000 tonnes per year. Commercial production will start in 2021/2022.

“Location in Poland secured with potential for up to 100,000 MTpa plant capacity; initial 10,000 MTpa plant construction expected to start this year JM announces that its first commercial scale eLNO manufacturing plant will be located in Konin, Poland, about 200 km west of Warsaw. JM has entered into an agreement to purchase a 43 hectare plot which gives us the potential to expand our eLNO manufacturing capacity to up to 100,000 MT per annum. This will enable JM to scale up its operations in line with anticipated customer demand for eLNO. JM has previously announced its plans to invest in its first 10,000 MT per annum commercial plant and is pleased to have secured the Konin site which places JM’s operations at the heart of Europe, close to major customers in the battery electric vehicle supply chain.”

Assuming a few kg of cathode materials per kWh of cell capacity, 10,000 could be enough for maybe more than 3 GWh or 60-70,000 of 50 kWh battery packs. At full scale, it would be able to crank 30+ GWh.

Johnson Matthey didn’t say who will be customers for eLNO, but close proximity to LG Chem in Poland and other battery manufacturers in this part of Europe means that there shouldn’t be trouble in attracting customers.

The second, related announcement is the deal with Nemaska Lithium Inc., who agreed to supply Johnson Matthey with lithium hydroxide over ten years to match expanding demands of commercial production.