Joe Rogan Shocked By His New Tesla Model S: Video

Warning: Some profanity in the clip above.

Joe Rogan is now the owner of a Tesla Model S and he loves it. The former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter-cum-comedian is a self-proclaimed car guy who finally took up one of his podcast guests on their suggestion to try one out. That guest, of course, was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast raised eyebrows and sunk the automakers stock price when he took the lightest of puffs of a spliff while being interviewed.

In the clip above, Rogan gets quite expressive when talking about his new car. A P100D, meaning it is the Performance variant, he says, “It literally doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t seem right. It seems like it’s punching its way through a wormhole, using alien technology. (He also makes a number of other positive, declarative statements that include swears, so be warned.) Comparing it with his 518-horsepower Porsche GT3 RS, Rogan says, emphatically, his Tesla will “leave it in the dust.”

After spending the first few minutes talking about his Model S, the conversation meanders through a stretch of odd hybrid-tech territory and some Elon-Musk-oriented conversation. Soon, though, we learn Rogan has his sights set on another Tesla model: the Roadster. Saying, “I’m going to get one. 100 percent,” he goes on to enthuse about the future battery-powered sportscar.

He talks up the 1.9-second 0-to-60 miles-per-hour time, its styling, and other attributes. One thing he doesn’t like about the Roadster, apparently, is its lack of mirrors. The concept images he and his guest peruse as they talk doesn’t feature mirrors, though it’s likely they will be available. We’d repeat what he says about his desire for actual mirrors but this is a family site. Click play above and hear it for yourself. Enjoy!

 

Source: YouTube via Teslarati

5 Comments on "Joe Rogan Shocked By His New Tesla Model S: Video"

