Jeep Wrangler PHEV Production Inches Forward With New Announcement

FCA selected a plant for key components for Jeep Wrangler PHEV

The upcoming Jeep Wrangler PHEV, which will be the first plug-in hybrid Jeep when it goes on sale in 2020, will be produced at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

FCA recently announced that a key component – the power electronic module for the Wrangler PHEV – will be produced in-house in its 54-year-old Toledo Machining Plant inPerrysburg, Ohio.

The power electronics module is going to be highly integrated, consisting of these two things:

, or simply inverter, and the Integrated Dual Charger Module, which combines an on-board charger and DC/DC converter in one (that kind of stuff seems to be currently the way to go for most all manufacturers)

Here is what FCA says:

“The Power Electronics module for the Wrangler houses two key electrified powertrain components – the Power Inverter Module and the Integrated Dual Charger Module, which consists of the On Board Charger and the DC/DC Converter. The Power Electronics module is packaged in a protective structure under the vehicle between the exhaust and the prop shaft. Toledo Machining will assemble the sub-systems for the module, upload the applicable software for the Power Inverter Module, and also conduct final testing on the coolant and electrical systems. Finished modules will be delivered to the Toledo Assembly Complex where the Wrangler PHEV will be assembled.”