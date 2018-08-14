Jeep Wrangler PHEV Production Inches Forward With New Announcement
FCA selected a plant for key components for Jeep Wrangler PHEV
The upcoming Jeep Wrangler PHEV, which will be the first plug-in hybrid Jeep when it goes on sale in 2020, will be produced at the Toledo Assembly Complex.
FCA recently announced that a key component – the power electronic module for the Wrangler PHEV – will be produced in-house in its 54-year-old Toledo Machining Plant inPerrysburg, Ohio.
The power electronics module is going to be highly integrated, consisting of these two things:
- the Power Inverter Module, or simply inverter, and
- the Integrated Dual Charger Module, which combines an on-board charger and DC/DC converter in one (that kind of stuff seems to be currently the way to go for most all manufacturers)
Here is what FCA says:
“The Power Electronics module for the Wrangler houses two key electrified powertrain components – the Power Inverter Module and the Integrated Dual Charger Module, which consists of the On Board Charger and the DC/DC Converter. The Power Electronics module is packaged in a protective structure under the vehicle between the exhaust and the prop shaft. Toledo Machining will assemble the sub-systems for the module, upload the applicable software for the Power Inverter Module, and also conduct final testing on the coolant and electrical systems. Finished modules will be delivered to the Toledo Assembly Complex where the Wrangler PHEV will be assembled.”
Brian Harlow, Head of Manufacturing, FCA North America said:
“The insourcing of this highly advanced work to Toledo Machining is a reflection of the commitment the workforce has made to improving their processes through the implementation of World Class Manufacturing. As the most iconic of the Jeep nameplates, it is critical that we flawlessly execute the launch of the Wrangler PHEV. The Toledo Machining employees have made a strong business case as to why we should put our faith in them to deliver a great product.”
8 Comments on "Jeep Wrangler PHEV Production Inches Forward With New Announcement"
Epic!
A trail rated rubicon PHEV would show that offroad vehicles can be silent on the trails and still perform like any other Rubicon..
Bulk torque at low speeds is what makes a good offroader. Electric motors have that in spades.
A PHEV in 2020?
I hope it has at least 50 miles on electricity. if it has less, it will be another useless car.
Meh, that’s asking a lot for such an non-aerodynamic vehicle. 40 miles would be good. Even 30 would be OK.
It’s those 10 to 15 mile European compliance car PHEVs that really suck. (And the Plug-in Prius.)
I doubt it, especially if they are to save on cost and leverage existing tech from the Pacifica PHEV, but that’s just my educated guess.
Regardless, 30 – 35 AER in a vehicle like this would be outstanding and sell like hotcakes!
Ding-dong, the wicked witch is dead! plug-in programs can now move forward!