Jeep Renegade, Compass PHEVs May Head To U.S. If There’s Demand
Jeep is reportedly bringing these PHEVs to market, but not in the U.S.
Another sad day for U.S. plug-in car enthusiasts. As we previously shared, Jeep has plans for a Renegade and Compass PHEVs. That is, for the European market. However, according to Automotive News, there’s a solid chance they could grace our shores here in the U.S., as long as demand makes it so.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles European chief Piero Gorlier has actually stated that the automaker could bring these upcoming PHEVs to the U.S. if there’s notable demand. How does one prove sufficient demand if a car is actually unavailable here? No one really knows the answer to that question. Clearly, Jeep would have to listen to requests from EV shoppers and closely watch forums to get a solid idea about where demand falls.
If it all plays out accordingly, Jeep will soon launch its first plug-in hybrid offerings. The concepts have already been discussed publicly and revealed to the public. However, they’re both advertised as European models.
According to Jeep, the Renegade will come first, with production beginning this year. Head of Jeep for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa shared that the Compass PHEV will come later, in early 2020.
Per Automotive News:
Both the Renegade and Compass plug-in hybrids will have an electric motor coupled with a gasoline engine, starting with the four-cylinder, 1.3-liter engine launched in 2018. In full electric mode both will offer a 50-km (31-mile) range with a top speed of 130 kph (81 mph).
The Renegade power output will range from 187 hp to 236 hp, depending on the gasoline engine. It will accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 7 seconds.
Both variants will be built in FCA’s Melfi plant in Italy, at least initially.
Despite the fact that Jeep’s products as a whole — aside from the Grand Cherokee — receive horrendous ratings across the board, they’re hugely popular. So offering an electrified powertrain in these products could really push adoption.
What are your thoughts? Feel free to share with us in the comment section below.
Source: Automotive News
5 Comments on "Jeep Renegade, Compass PHEVs May Head To U.S. If There's Demand"
These should literally be the only models sold. Anywhere and everywhere.
I would absolutely love a PHEV Grand Cherokee or even Cherokee.
The reason I bought Jeep was for family trips to the lake, times where I need to tow or move large things, and as an assurance during snow storms on the highway. That said, I take it to work every day, which is a short commute. Being able to have it meet my city needs on all electric and my long trips/emergency abilities would make a PHEV of this model perfect for me.
A great way to get “big truck North Americans” to see what electric is all about.
”If there’s demand” as if there has been a long absence in CARB emissions regulations.
Perhaps FCA’s strategy is to game the USA Federal EV Tax Credit by allowing the 200k untit cap to fully run out (including the phase out period) for competing car makers before selling EVs in USA.?
Something I’ve never liked about the current USA EV Federal Tax Credit is that it operates in a way that arguably rewards those car makers that are EV laggards.
I’d prefer to see the 200k cap eliminated completely with a phase-out schedule that is same for everyone. That would create a use-it-or-lose-it situation and incentivize car makers to sell more EVs sooner rather than being concerned about running out their 200k cap.
How do you find out if there is demand if you do not bring them to market?
Listen to your dealers?
🤣