In January Tesla Registered 40 Model 3 In The Netherlands

59 M BY MARK KANE

40 in January, 400 in February?

In January, Tesla registered so far the biggest batch of European Model 3 in the Netherlands – 40 units (compared to 17 in Norway). Those are not sales yet, which are scheduled for February.

The registration data reveals also that the high-end BEVs took a break after the all-time record in December 2018, when Jaguar I-PACE was #1 (2,621) and Tesla Model S was #2 (1,558). In January, results were pretty negligible:

The reason for that is, of course, that from January 1, 2019 all the BEV models (with prices above €50,000) are higher taxed, so interested customers purchased them earlier, by the end of 2018. It will be quite some time before sales will rebound.

From January 1, 2019, the BiK tax increased from 4% to 22% for BEVs that costs more than €50,000 (the 22% applies only to amount above amount of €50,000).

In such circumstances, the best results are noted by cheaper BEVs like the Nissan LEAF, which surge to 396! Even the BMW i3 noted decent 112 registrations.

Source: RAI Vereniging