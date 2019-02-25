  1. Home
  2. China
  3. In January Plug-In EV Car Sales In China Almost Tripled

In January Plug-In EV Car Sales In China Almost Tripled

1 H BY MARK KANE 1

While car sales decreased, plug-ins are conquering the market

There is no slowdown of plug-in car sales in China, despite the general car market plummeting down 18% year-over-year in January!

EV Sales Blog estimates 96,000 plug-in electric car sales in January at a growth rate of 175% and an amazing 4.8% market share. That’s almost 1 per 20 cars sold.

If that just the beginning, maybe we will see 2 million plug-in sales for the year? In 2018 it was about 1.1 million.

China
Over 1,600 Tesla Model 3 Roll Off Ship In China: Video
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Invests In PowerShare
The Reality About Chinese Electric Cars Could Surprise You

Plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2019

The five best selling models for the month includes three BYD, which achieved 22% share in the plug-in car segment:

  • BYD Yuan BEV – 10,093
  • SAIC Baojun E100 – 8,312
  • BYD Tang PHEV – 6,908
  • BYD e5 – 3,968
  • BAIC EU-Series – 3,895

January was a slower month for many models, which enabled BYD to shine with over 10,000 Yuan BEV sales. The second best Baojun E100 is a joint project of SAIC and General Motors. Hopefully, GM will take a lesson from over 8,000 sales and try to repeat the volume with some EVs in North America.

Source: EV Sales Blog

Categories: China, Sales

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "In January Plug-In EV Car Sales In China Almost Tripled"

newest oldest most voted
Andrew

That’s good news but do we know the composition of the power generation to charge them?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago