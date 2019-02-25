In January Plug-In EV Car Sales In China Almost Tripled
While car sales decreased, plug-ins are conquering the market
There is no slowdown of plug-in car sales in China, despite the general car market plummeting down 18% year-over-year in January!
EV Sales Blog estimates 96,000 plug-in electric car sales in January at a growth rate of 175% and an amazing 4.8% market share. That’s almost 1 per 20 cars sold.
If that just the beginning, maybe we will see 2 million plug-in sales for the year? In 2018 it was about 1.1 million.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2019
The five best selling models for the month includes three BYD, which achieved 22% share in the plug-in car segment:
- BYD Yuan BEV – 10,093
- SAIC Baojun E100 – 8,312
- BYD Tang PHEV – 6,908
- BYD e5 – 3,968
- BAIC EU-Series – 3,895
January was a slower month for many models, which enabled BYD to shine with over 10,000 Yuan BEV sales. The second best Baojun E100 is a joint project of SAIC and General Motors. Hopefully, GM will take a lesson from over 8,000 sales and try to repeat the volume with some EVs in North America.
Source: EV Sales Blog
1 Comment on "In January Plug-In EV Car Sales In China Almost Tripled"
That’s good news but do we know the composition of the power generation to charge them?