In January Plug-In EV Car Sales In China Almost Tripled

1 H BY MARK KANE

While car sales decreased, plug-ins are conquering the market

There is no slowdown of plug-in car sales in China, despite the general car market plummeting down 18% year-over-year in January!

EV Sales Blog estimates 96,000 plug-in electric car sales in January at a growth rate of 175% and an amazing 4.8% market share. That’s almost 1 per 20 cars sold.

If that just the beginning, maybe we will see 2 million plug-in sales for the year? In 2018 it was about 1.1 million.

The five best selling models for the month includes three BYD, which achieved 22% share in the plug-in car segment:

BYD Yuan BEV – 10,093

SAIC Baojun E100 – 8,312

BYD Tang PHEV – 6,908

BYD e5 – 3,968

BAIC EU-Series – 3,895

January was a slower month for many models, which enabled BYD to shine with over 10,000 Yuan BEV sales. The second best Baojun E100 is a joint project of SAIC and General Motors. Hopefully, GM will take a lesson from over 8,000 sales and try to repeat the volume with some EVs in North America.

Source: EV Sales Blog