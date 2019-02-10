56 M BY MARK KANE

It should go up from this point

Jaguar started the year 2019 by decreasing car sales by 9.0% to 12,799 (also Land Rover decreased 10.9% to 43,733) and the all-new I-PACE is not in a position to offset those drops.

In fact, deliveries reported by the manufacturer amounted in January 1,011, which is less than half of the initial rush months (November and December).

We would be lying if we would said that we didn’t expect at least 2,000, but since it’s a new model, let’s give it some time.

In January, I-PACE sales accounted for 7.9% of the total Jaguar result. Cumulatively, 7,904 I-PACE were delivered.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – January 2019

Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said: