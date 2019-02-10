In January, Jaguar I-PACE Sales Dropped To 1,000
It should go up from this point
Jaguar started the year 2019 by decreasing car sales by 9.0% to 12,799 (also Land Rover decreased 10.9% to 43,733) and the all-new I-PACE is not in a position to offset those drops.
In fact, deliveries reported by the manufacturer amounted in January 1,011, which is less than half of the initial rush months (November and December).
We would be lying if we would said that we didn’t expect at least 2,000, but since it’s a new model, let’s give it some time.
In January, I-PACE sales accounted for 7.9% of the total Jaguar result. Cumulatively, 7,904 I-PACE were delivered.
Jaguar I-PACE sales – January 2019
Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said:
“We have begun the new year with a stellar start in North America, achieving our best ever January sales and significantly outperforming the industry, this reflects the strength of our brands and demand for our exciting product line-up. The economic slowdown in China continues to impact consumer confidence but, as part of our turnaround plan, we are working extensively with our retailers to rejuvenate sales.
“At Jaguar the sporty compact E-PACE and all-electric I-PACE sold particularly well, driving Jaguar sales for the current fiscal year which are at their highest level ever. Despite this, sales saw a dip in January due to lower demand for the F-PACE and the XF in China.
“The transition from the outgoing Range Rover Evoque and lower Discovery Sport sales in China impacted Land Rover sales, but we are encouraged by continued demand for the refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. With deliveries of the new Evoque due to start later this quarter we look forward to building momentum as we head into the year.”
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "In January, Jaguar I-PACE Sales Dropped To 1,000"
I don’t know.. For January that’s probably not that bad. January is always a bad month for car sales, especially EVs. Jaguar is not a high-volume brand like some of the other vehicles we compare with. I’ve actually been curious exactly how many they are even capable of building in a month? I’m sure it is only built at one plant.
It is built at one plant in Austria. The bad weather in January held up a number of component shipments to the plant. They are also gearing up to change the Model Year.
I’d like to know if the number quoted are deliveries or sales? There is a difference.
AFAIK, there is a 5 to 6 month waiting time for an I-Pace.
There are 35 I-pace’s in stock and ready for pickup at Hornburg Jaguar in Los Angeles. No waiting time at all.
Magna rumors say 2200 per month and if needed up to 3000.
Jaguar future doesn’t look bright.
Jaguar i-pace it’s a good car, but that’s not enough.
I’m sure January is not going to be representative of the following months but it’s a bad sign. It’s not just their electric car, they’ll struggle overall.