In January 2019 Nissan Sold 2,833 LEAFs In Japan
The e+ didn’t prompt new records just yet
After a weak December with just 455 sales, in January Nissan sold some 2,833 LEAF in Japan. It’s enough to take the #27 spot in the model rank, although sales decreased year-over-year by 25%.
We are unable to say how many of those LEAFs are the new, longer-range LEAF e+ with 62 kWh battery, which already should be delivered in volume. There is also no info about any eventual production constraints.
If the higher battery capacity and the range is the thing that Japanese customers were waiting for, we should see strong sales over the year.
2 Comments on "In January 2019 Nissan Sold 2,833 LEAFs In Japan"
So after launching the 62kwh leaf Nissan sell less in jan 2019 than in jan 2018. That would be a flop.
I think here in the US the LEAF burned the good will with Gen 1 crappy batteries, with a price so close to an M3, Bolt, Kona, Niro. It will always sell in low numbers now, unless they throw lots on money on the hood or low lease prices which I doubt they will do, now that they got rid of Ghosn the overload.