In January 2019 Nissan Sold 2,833 LEAFs In Japan

44 M BY MARK KANE

The e+ didn’t prompt new records just yet

After a weak December with just 455 sales, in January Nissan sold some 2,833 LEAF in Japan. It’s enough to take the #27 spot in the model rank, although sales decreased year-over-year by 25%.

We are unable to say how many of those LEAFs are the new, longer-range LEAF e+ with 62 kWh battery, which already should be delivered in volume. There is also no info about any eventual production constraints.

If the higher battery capacity and the range is the thing that Japanese customers were waiting for, we should see strong sales over the year.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – January 2019