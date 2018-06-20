Jaguar I-PACE Sales Rise To 710 Globally In September

1 H BY MARK KANE

I-PACE already represents a few percent of Jaguar sales.

The flow of the Jaguar I-PACE finally reached a decent volume in September.

According to research by AID analyst Matthias Schmidt, 710 I-PACE were sold globally last month.

It’s really not that bad, especially compared to overall volume for the brand of 19,146, which translates to 3.7% of Jaguar sales being the I-Pace. Further market expansion makes us believe that a double-digit share is within range.

Together with the 140 I-PACE in August, and 418 in previous months, in total, some 1,268 I-Pace were delivered through the end of September.