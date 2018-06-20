Jaguar I-PACE Sales Rise To 710 Globally In September
I-PACE already represents a few percent of Jaguar sales.
The flow of the Jaguar I-PACE finally reached a decent volume in September.
According to research by AID analyst Matthias Schmidt, 710 I-PACE were sold globally last month.
It’s really not that bad, especially compared to overall volume for the brand of 19,146, which translates to 3.7% of Jaguar sales being the I-Pace. Further market expansion makes us believe that a double-digit share is within range.
Together with the 140 I-PACE in August, and 418 in previous months, in total, some 1,268 I-Pace were delivered through the end of September.
710 #Jaguar #iPace electric car global retail sales recorded in Sept 2018
– Equates to 3.7% mix of its same month retail sales total
– Close on twice as many as XJ
September was the i-Pace's first full month of deliveries in certain markets such as the UK
Source: Tata Motors pic.twitter.com/WW72G5Atxa
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) October 10, 2018
8 Comments on "Jaguar I-PACE Sales Rise To 710 Globally In September"
Gotta starts somewhere I guess.
Tesla is not the only car company with launch difficulties with EVs….
3.7% of Jaguar sales being the I-Pace. That’s pretty cool considering they’ve only just started making them. Perhaps they will see the light, now their diesels aren’t selling.
Ironically their flagship vehicle the XJ sedan currently only available with diesel engines in Europe, because none of the petrol engine versions were able to comply the new (WLTP based) emission requirements…
The diesel version complies??? Please elaborate.
https://www.autoevolution.com/news/jaguar-xj-now-available-exclusively-with-diesel-power-in-europe-129169.html
I also have difficulty with that “Tata Motors” thing…….
Why? Tata gives them the ability to continue to operate in England just as they always have. Are you bothered by Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti with that “Volkswagen” thing…….? Or BMW building Minis, and their first long range EV in China?