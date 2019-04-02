Jaguar Ponders Next-Gen F-Type: Electric Or Gasoline?
New Jaguar F-Type could be Jaguar’s halo EV
The Jaguar F-Type has about three more years before it will be replaced by the next-generation version and Jaguar reportedly is on the cusp of deciding on a powertrain.
According to the Jaguar design director Ian Callum, there are two options:
- a final hurrah for the old-school sports car
- switch to Jaguar’s first all-electric sports car
The expected market shift towards electrification and the satisfying introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE inclines Jag to go full electric.
“Speaking to Autocar, Jaguar design director Ian Callum said: “We’re asking ourselves if it should be a final hurrah for the old-school sports car that we know and love, or to switch now to make our first all-electric sports car,” said Callum. “It’s a very difficult decision. What I will say is that the electric decision is looking more interesting with time.””
According to the article, great acceleration and long enough range with the latest batteries should not be a problem, although it will be quite an achievement to develop a battery pack and not raise the car too much from its current long-slung stance.
“The performance capabilities of an electric car are not an issue,” he said. “The kick from an electric car is quite beguiling, and if you adapt your mindset to enjoying that – driving slower into corners but getting the thump when you hit the throttle earlier – it’s every bit as enjoyable as a V8- engined car in many respects.”
“Then there’s range, but that is becoming less of an issue, and there are advances coming that should help move that on again in the next few years. So the main challenge remaining is the inherent raising up of a car required by the packaging of the batteries. But I see that as an interesting challenge, not an insurmountable one.”
Source: Autocar
Categories: Jaguar
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Jaguar Ponders Next-Gen F-Type: Electric Or Gasoline?"
It seems that at least some people at Jaguar ‘get it’ when it comes to the way forward. Will they be able to crry it off?
One thing that is certain and that the more and varied EV’s that there are on the road the better.
As long as any cars that they make retain the essential driveability of a Jaguar I think they will succeed.
You’re going to fiercely protect you’re livelyhood, often its the workers who push back against change…If you worked on the F-Type’s ICE engine, you’re probably not going to work on an EV motor…
I currently own a Jaguar F-Type coupe with a manual transmission. How I wish there were a way to integrate the joy I feel shifting gears with a battery operated propulsion system. Of course this would make no sense, however reality intrudes anyway in the form of a Jaguar announcement that the option of a manual tranny will be eliminated for the 2020 model year. I am seriously considering buying my lease out.
@Bruce Sanders. I couldn’t agree more. I’d like the manual tranny on the EV to have some functional benefit would be my added ask. Whatever that is be it range, efficiency, or quickness. I miss that shifting greatly and it would be a heck of a lot of fun to have one