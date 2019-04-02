Jaguar Ponders Next-Gen F-Type: Electric Or Gasoline?

1 H BY MARK KANE

New Jaguar F-Type could be Jaguar’s halo EV

The Jaguar F-Type has about three more years before it will be replaced by the next-generation version and Jaguar reportedly is on the cusp of deciding on a powertrain.

According to the Jaguar design director Ian Callum, there are two options:

a final hurrah for the old-school sports car

switch to Jaguar’s first all-electric sports car

The expected market shift towards electrification and the satisfying introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE inclines Jag to go full electric.

“Speaking to Autocar, Jaguar design director Ian Callum said: “We’re asking ourselves if it should be a final hurrah for the old-school sports car that we know and love, or to switch now to make our first all-electric sports car,” said Callum. “It’s a very difficult decision. What I will say is that the electric decision is looking more interesting with time.””

According to the article, great acceleration and long enough range with the latest batteries should not be a problem, although it will be quite an achievement to develop a battery pack and not raise the car too much from its current long-slung stance.

“The performance capabilities of an electric car are not an issue,” he said. “The kick from an electric car is quite beguiling, and if you adapt your mindset to enjoying that – driving slower into corners but getting the thump when you hit the throttle earlier – it’s every bit as enjoyable as a V8- engined car in many respects.” “Then there’s range, but that is becoming less of an issue, and there are advances coming that should help move that on again in the next few years. So the main challenge remaining is the inherent raising up of a car required by the packaging of the batteries. But I see that as an interesting challenge, not an insurmountable one.”

Source: Autocar