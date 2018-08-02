Jaguar Partners With Plugsurfing To Offer Charging App

8 H BY MARK KANE

Jaguar Land Rover, which will introduce only electrified models from 2020, launched a special charging app to make finding and using a charging station easier.

The app was developed in partnership with Plugsurfing that built a database for 70,000 charging points across Europe. Initially, the service is available in Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the Czech Republic.

According to JLR, drivers of Jaguar I-PACE, Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover Sport PHEV will be able not only to localise the charging places but also to check whether it’s occupied and to pay any fees. Two methods of payments were envisioned – Pay As You Go or fixed monthly fee (the monthly package rate varies depending on the country, but will give the customer 30 mins free DC and 60 mins free AC charge, every time the customer plugs in).

Currently, Jaguar can’t match Tesla with the Supercharging network, but at least it’s doing everything possible in the area of general charging stations.

“There are two packages on offer – a fixed monthly fee or Pay As You Go. Each package, which includes the universal charging key and app download information, is available through the Jaguar and Land Rover retailer network.

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified. A portfolio of electrified products across the model range will embrace fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles, giving customers even more choice. To download the Jaguar Public Charging app, please click here for iOS and click here for Android.

To download the Land Rover Public Charging app, please click here for iOS and click here for Android.

The Jaguar Public Charging app and the Land Rover Public Charging app is available for download now.”

Mick Cameron, Head of e-Mobility said: “We are aiming to simplify the charging process through simple accessibility, usability and payment in one solution. With the number of accessible charging points rapidly growing as new operators work with the Plugsurfing network in major markets throughout Europe, it helps our customers to be working with the leading provider.”