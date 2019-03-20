Jaguar Land Rover Installs UK’s Largest Work Charging Station

2 H BY MARK KANE

166 spots for employees are just the beginning

Jaguar Land Rover Group has installed at its Gaydon engineering center the UK‘s largest smart charging station for employees. In total, 166 smart charging outlets – each 7 kW AC – are available and connected to the broader NewMotion charging network.

In the future, the facility will get even more charging stations in the visitors’ car park for guests.

Jaguar Land Rover points out that EV owners, which are able to charge at work (only about 25% of all EV owners), on average are charging at work 40% of the time. At 7 kW, cars like Jaguar I-PACE can replenish up to 176 miles (283 km) of range within an eight-hour shift.

In the future, JLR intends to install charging stations at additional sites in UK.

“The stations are cloud-connected and integrated with the NewMotion public charging network, so employees can charge at stations across Europe using a single card. Users can also monitor and track charging throughout the day with a smartphone app. The charge points will offer both financial and environmental benefits for PHEV and BEV drivers alike, while providing a convenient and sustainable solution for employees who can’t charge at home. Jaguar Land Rover sources 100 per cent renewable electricity – generated from natural resources including solar and wind energy – for its UK facilities, which will be used to power the infrastructure, providing carbon-free commuting to employees. Jaguar Land Rover’s electricity supply is backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO), meaning a proportion of EDF Energy’s renewable energy is ring-fenced for the company. In this case, the REGO scheme certifies that Jaguar Land Rover’s entire supply comes from renewable generation.”

Mick Cameron, Head of e-Mobility at Jaguar Land Rover, said:

“Every new Jaguar and Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice. We have already introduced a portfolio of electrified products across our model ranges, including fully electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid (MHEV) vehicles. The Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar’s first premium battery electric vehicle, arrived in showrooms in March 2018 and has since won 55 international awards including European Car of the Year 2019. We hope that by providing a network of electric charging points to staff and visitors at our Gaydon engineering centre we can help encourage the uptake of alternative fuels amongst our employees. “It’s all part of our commitment to acting more sustainably – our UK facilities are already powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity and we believe the new charging points will help our employees to tread lightly on their daily commute.”

Sytse Zuidema, CEO of NewMotion, said: