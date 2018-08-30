  1. Home
  Jaguar Inks Deals With Samsung SDI For Cylindrical 21700 Battery Cells

Jaguar Land Rover to use 21700 cylindrical cells.

According to Korea Times, Samsung SDI will supply lithium-ion batteries for future Jaguar Land Rover electric cars.

Currently, the Jaguar I-PACE is equipped with pouch cells from LG Chem, but it seems that JLR intends to try out Samsung SDI and the cylindrical type of cells, the new 21700 format used by Tesla in the Model 3.

The cylindrical type apparently will be produced at the European factory in Hungary, although Samsung SDI first needs to install a new production line for the 21700. The Jaguar I-PACE is assembled near, in Austria – it’s not yet known where the new models will be made.

“Samsung SDI fiercely competed with other battery makers including LG Chem and Panasonic to win a contract from the British carmaker since last year. The company declined to confirm, saying “we cannot offer information related with our customer companies.””

“Samsung SDI is expected to initially supply EV cells of 5 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year, which will be about 300 million cylindrical cells. Samsung SDI is known to have battery manufacturing capacity of about 80 million cells a month.”

5 GWh of cell production would be big jump for Samsung SDI. Such amount of batteries would be enough for more than 55,000 90 kWh packs (I-PACE size).

Source: Korea Times

17 Comments on "Jaguar Inks Deals With Samsung SDI For Cylindrical 21700 Battery Cells"

Another Euro point of view

This seems to be a confidence vote in favor of Tesla’s battery cells technical option (cylindrical cells).

3 hours ago
Chris5168

My thoughts exactly. Simplistic approach just works and cost effective.

Chris5168
Chris Hansen

Indeed!

Chris Hansen
theflew

The issue with Tesla’s design is the number of cells involved – thousands vs. hundreds with pouch cells. It fails the KISS ideology. But I admit it works for Tesla. But, I still don’t see the large manufactures going down that route. It just adds complexity and potential warranty nightmares.

theflew
alohart

I agree. There are thousands of electrical connections using 2170 cells compared with hundreds using large pouch cells, each of which could corrode, fail, etc. However, the failure of a 2170 cell connection has much less serious consequences than the failure of a large pouch cell connection.

Thousands of metal cans containing 2170 cells must make a certain capacity of these cells weigh considerably more than the same capacity of large pouch cells. A pack of cylindrical cells is likely larger than a pack of rectangular pouch cells due to the space wasted packing cylinders in a rectangular volume.

A big advantage of using thousands of small capacity cells is that packs of various capacities could be built by connecting different numbers of strings of cells in parallel thus maintaining the packs output voltage. This is less possible using larger capacity cells.

alohart
Brian

Well one just did. Tata is a large manufacturer.

Brian
eject

These cells are for hybrids not EVs. Jaguar is electrifying its whole lineup.

eject
Viking79

Confirmation Bias.

To me, fewer parts are better. Tesla has proven that cylindrical parts can work well, but this also lead to significant delays on the Model 3 production ramp (months). Getting online with pouches likely would have been faster. Now that they have a good technique of making the Model 3 batteries they should be fine. The cans have advantages as well.

Viking79
Andy

Any indication of when the line will start producing? A year, 2 years?

Andy
SJC

With a configurable battery pack you could work with several form factors.

SJC
RPadTV

Samsung has already been making 21700 cells for other products. The form factor is nothing new for the company. The order is definitely significant.

RPadTV
Dan F.

Isn’t the 21700 a Panasonic product? Is this licensed production? Is the 21700 design being used as a generic term? Anyone know????

Dan F.
theflew

21700 is just a cell dimension. I has nothing to do with the manufacturer. It’s no different than a C, D, AA, AAA cell battery – it’s just a size.

theflew
eject

21700 is just the size of the can. It did exist before Tesla was even founded.

eject
Vexar

Tesla is calling theirs the 2170 for no apparent reason, but it is the same size cell. This is great news, and I am glad to see 50k packs worth of volume, partly because it can’t all be for the iPace!!!!

Vexar
Chris.

It’s not a specific product from only Panasonic, see attached the spec from LG Chem 5Ah -21700 with 267Wh/kg energy density developped since 2016.
comment image

comment image

Chris.
@Brian_Henderson

It’s one step to have purchase battery cells. BUT to be used in a vehicle; the cells need to be integrated into modules and designed into a systematic package.

@Brian_Henderson