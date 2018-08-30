Jaguar Inks Deals With Samsung SDI For Cylindrical 21700 Battery Cells

4 H BY MARK KANE

Jaguar Land Rover to use 21700 cylindrical cells.

According to Korea Times, Samsung SDI will supply lithium-ion batteries for future Jaguar Land Rover electric cars.

Currently, the Jaguar I-PACE is equipped with pouch cells from LG Chem, but it seems that JLR intends to try out Samsung SDI and the cylindrical type of cells, the new 21700 format used by Tesla in the Model 3.

The cylindrical type apparently will be produced at the European factory in Hungary, although Samsung SDI first needs to install a new production line for the 21700. The Jaguar I-PACE is assembled near, in Austria – it’s not yet known where the new models will be made.

“Samsung SDI fiercely competed with other battery makers including LG Chem and Panasonic to win a contract from the British carmaker since last year. The company declined to confirm, saying “we cannot offer information related with our customer companies.”” “Samsung SDI is expected to initially supply EV cells of 5 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year, which will be about 300 million cylindrical cells. Samsung SDI is known to have battery manufacturing capacity of about 80 million cells a month.”

5 GWh of cell production would be big jump for Samsung SDI. Such amount of batteries would be enough for more than 55,000 90 kWh packs (I-PACE size).

Source: Korea Times