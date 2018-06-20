New Jaguar I-Pace Video Brilliantly Addresses False Concerns
Jaguar continues to push advertising, but it’s really about educating and promoting electric vehicles.
With all of these new EVs from OEMs start to come to the forefront, one of the biggest complaints from electric car enthusiasts is that they are behind and don’t have intentions to produce the vehicles in large numbers, at least at first. As we’ve said before, more entrants in the segment – small or large, expensive or cheap, in quantity or tiny batches – are still contributing to progress and eventual adoption. Everyone has to start somewhere, and it seems Jaguar is on the right path.
What’s even more encouraging to us is that some of these automakers have started to put out ads and educational materials. In fact, we recently shared with you an entire series of “how-to” ads from Jaguar, in addition to other commercials for its I-Pace. People comment and ask why Jaguar or Hyundai would be making ads for a car that they don’t plan to sell in quantity. While they may not be sold in huge quantity at first, the plan is for entire lineup to shift to electric eventually.
Buyers need to be educated, the strengths of EVs need to be pushed, and the myths and false concerns need to be proven wrong. If not, these OEMs may as well not build an onslaught of electric vehicles that very few people are ever going to buy. The process is going to take a while, but hopefully, other automakers follow suit.
Video Description via Jaguar on YouTube:
Jaguar I-PACE | The Race to Innovate
With sensational sports car performance, 480km range and a 0-80% charge time in 90 minutes, the Jaguar I-PACE is changing the face of EVs forever. Join Amanda Stretton from the Punta Del Este E-Prix in Uruguay as she reveals how our all-electric performance SUV is revolutionising the world of sustainable transport.
JAGUAR I-PACE
Are those people in the advert really the prime potential customers for the I-Pace? Perhaps I am wrong but I would think those people would ask: a) how can I afford to buy one? b) where can I charge it if I live in a rental apartment?
Nice! Good looking rig, looks very spacious, and very attractive range. I love seeing new offerings like the i-Pace, it’s an exciting time for EV’s. It will be nice to see other Tesla equivalents in the future, everyone loves choices.
Again you have to hand it to Jaguar for seizing the opportunity to jump ahead of its German competition, and going all in. No sub-brands, no “electric cars aren’t ready for prime time” talk, or numerous concepts.
I agree Steven. The more EVs the better, please no more Reverse FUD and FUD from certain fan boys
I remain concerned about the fake engine noise. I would greatly appreciate knowing if that can simply be disabled.
Of course it can. See the Fully Charged episode on the iPace.
Have they figured out how to actually manufacture them yet?
They are proceeding along the lines of “Softly, Softly, Catchee Monkey.”
While this looks to be a very nice car, the 90 minutes for 0-80% charge is an own goal. Once the fast charging is fixed (and this appears to be a curious but deliberate Jaguar decision to downsize the charging speed in initial production), it deserves to do well. Sure, it still wouldn’t have Tesla’s Supercharger network, but one has to assume a proliferation of other fast chargers over time, available to a growing number of BEVs from all manufacturers, otherwise an EV future will never really take off. Without faster charging speeds, this is more like a really deluxe Bolt, i.e., mostly a city car that you’ll plug in at home, and rarely take road trips with.
If one had asked me 5 years ago who would be next to market after Tesla with an EV that outdoes comparably priced ICE offers Jaguar would not have been the company I would have picked. Kudos to Jaguar for pulling this off and I hope they sell well enough to be battery supply constrained.
It’s easier to make a competitive EV in the $60k+ price range than it is in the ~$25k price point. So it should be no surprise that it is a premium car maker. Still, kudos to Jaguar.
Yes, but most of the other companies design weird-mobiles even then, I don’t understand why.
Actually several years ago on another stock blog, Jaguar is exactly the company I picked for one of the potential early entries into the BEV club. Why? Because Jaguar was slowly losing market share with their ICE offerings and becoming irrelevant. They have reasonably good technology, the “luxury” label so their customers can afford it, but due to lack of volume and niche status, they were starting to fall off the map. The I-pace is somewhat of a “hail Mary” for them to move back to their high performance image and regain some market share against their competitors with an early entry. Whether or not it succeeds is unknown but the offering looks pretty good. Their next challenge is the recharging network which will take a couple of years for buildout. Fortunately it looks like it will happen faster in Europe than the US where they have a larger market.
Audi and Porsche were next due to their high-tech and performance reps that they don’t want to cede to Tesla in Europe and the US.
Ford and Fiat/Chrysler seem to be vying for dead last place in the BEV space.
As long as the car is good (and the iPace is) then “the more, the merrier” since Tesla can’t produce all the EVs needed for the planet.
I agree. Jag should do more of this type of advertisement where it extols the virtues of EVs over its ICE competition rather than what it did during its reveal which was to market it as a better EV than another EV in a different size class by drag racing them side by side.
I understand why they thought they needed to do that in order to get as much attention upon the reveal as possible but they need to now shift their focus on waging war to win over all those ICE customers who don’t own that other EV. There are plenty of those to go around for all EV makers.