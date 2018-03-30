Jaguar I-Pace Versus Tesla Model S – Autocar’s Take
8 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 67
Rule Britania?
The Jaguar I-Pace should start appearing in customer’s driveways in just a few short weeks. Since it represents the first full-size premium competition to the Tesla Model S, UK publication Autocar has decided now is a good time to spend a day with the two of them and make comparisons.
Now, to us, it would seem to make more sense to compare the all-electric Jag to the Model X, but Autocar defends its choice, calling Tesla’s SUV “enormous.” The reality is the British crossover sort of slots between the two, height-wise, at least. The two Tesla vehicles are both wider and longer than the newcomer. With that minor quibble aside, let’s look at how they match up.
After setting up the comparison with a history lesson of how aircraft company De Havilland won the initial battle of jet-powered flight, yet lost the war to Boeing when the American outfit finally introduced its 707, they note that the Tesla Model S platform is now six years old and Jaguar can easily contend despite the headstart. They then lay out the competitors in this test: a base Model S 75D costing 66,730 pounds ($87,590) versus a high-spec Jaguar I-Pace at 82,685 pounds ($108,500), reasoning that although the Jaguar in this trim is more expensive, the base price of base 63,495 pounds ($83,340) is indeed comparable and the only difference in the big cat would be down to amenities, not the drivetrain. Alright, then.
Perhaps not surprisingly, they give the prize at the end to the I-Pace as in their opinion it beats the electric pioneer on any number of their applied metrics. While they note that the Tesla has “convincingly” more luggage space, they feel the size of the two interiors makes them best suited for four passengers, despite the Model S having a few inches of width on its opponent. When it comes to the interior design, they lean decidedly away from the more spartan sedan toward the “plush” confines of the Brit.
On the road, they note that the suspension on the Tesla seems less well-damped at low speeds, but is smoother than the I-Pace once the wick is turned up. This is something that may come into play when discussing handling as well, where they give the Jaguar a decidedly higher score. The thing is, we don’t know what mode the Model S is being driven in. It may well have more wallow and a lighter steering feel than the crossover in Comfort mode, but it’s a different beast when put in Sport mode.
It is a pretty interesting write-up, though. There’s no doubt that fans of the battery-power Jaguar will feel vindicated, while Tesla supporters may feel not enough weight was given to certain facets where the Model S clearly leads — range, charging speed, charging infrastructure, and efficiency. We’ll try to withhold judgment of their judgment overall until we can do our own side-by-side shootout, but to our minds the two contenders here are both winners here. The Jaguar offers a solid stylish and competent alternative to the aging Tesla and should have the company puzzling over how to build more of them. The Model S, despite becoming long of tooth, still shows it can keep up with the rookie in some important aspects.
Source: Autocar
Categories: Comparison, Jaguar, Tesla
Leave a Reply
67 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Versus Tesla Model S – Autocar’s Take"
Funny how turn-around charging time while traveling long distance is still considered an afterthought. Yet range and long distance road-trip drive-ability is one of the most common knocks I hear ICE folks tell me that they have against electrics. Not sure why head-to-head car specs are essentially the only consideration. In this article, the Jaguar and Tesla appear to shake out pretty close, maybe even coin-flip in terms of driving and use. So all that’s left is to pack up the kids and hit the road… but essentially you can’t do that with anything other than a Tesla right now. So I guess in this comparison you drop $20 grand more for the Jag and you have a more expensive city car only..?
Exactly. Note the source of the review here. It is a UK company picking the UK car. It is also weird they compare against a much more expensive Jag. I think the Jag is incredibly nice, but wouldn’t be able to buy one yet as I wouldn’t be able to drive it anywhere. Maybe in a couple years when they build out the CCS network in the midwest, but then charging is too slow to really drive long distances.
It will work for many in more urban areas and maybe 1 or 2 CCS stops at most (good for regional but not long distances). It will sell the numbers they want to sell, but won’t really be a Tesla replacement for long distance travel either.
Wow, and here I thought the Jag was affordable! Guess the BMW X3 electric may be more affordable hopefully.
Yeah, comparing a top trim level I-Pace to a bottom trim level Model X doesn’t make any sense. If they want to level the playing field, then they should pick two trim levels of approximately equal price.
U.S. prices:
Jaguar I-Pace MSRP $69,500
Tesla Model X MSRP $79,500
In the UK, the MX is likely even more expensive by comparison, due to import fees and added taxes/tariffs.
Seems to be the case of UK publication AutoCar putting its thumb on the scale in the comparison. 🙁
It’s likely, as with most car reviews, they get the trim available at the time. It’s probably as close as they could get when requesting a Model S and an iPace from their respective companies.
No, just no base models avail just like another company. The review is like many others, jag is sporty, not a great boot, well put together and s bit of a crap touchscreen. In the end positive to both. Horses for courses.
We’ll see if the X3 electric has functioning rear windows, and other features not meant to crimp sales. Perhaps the interior will look like a BMW? It would be a good step.
Today, Tesla is making more cars than Jaguar. They make as many electric cars in two weeks, as I-paces are expected to be produced globally, this year (~13k).
I’m not a fanboy of AVs, but as Tesla’s numbers “shock the boat” of EV sales, it is apparent how much their advantages of scale (“efficiencies of scale”) are about to pay bigger dividends. Larger and faster, in a growing market, is a good place to be.
Viking79 said:
“I think the Jag is incredibly nice, but wouldn’t be able to buy one yet as I wouldn’t be able to drive it anywhere.”
Really? You wouldn’t be able to drive the I-Pace anywhere? Because of range anxiety? Sigh. 😔
You Tesla fanboys certainly know how to spread FUD when it comes to non-Tesla EVs. First you guys badmouth the Bolt, now you’re badmouthing the I-Pace. You Tesla fanboys are doing a real disservice to EV adoption and to the general public’s perception of EVs that don’t happen to be your beloved Tesla. ☹️
I am no Tesla fanboy, they call me a GM Troll. Sorry if you don’t like that Tesla actually has a pretty good charging network.
Listen, I couldn’t drive a Jaguar anywhere [outside of local area] as there are no CCS chargers where I am. It will be another year before I could even attempt to drive west on I-80, and even if I want to go to Chicagoland I would have to drive 100 miles out of my way to Madison to pick up a charger there. Last year there was litterally no CCS within 200+ miles of me, now there are a handful (Madison, one in town at GM dealer, 1 in Des Moines at a dealer, I could go 250 miles to Omaha and find like 1 plug). Not enough to drive with as there is too much risk of them not being available and they are slow. Not all 50 kW units (which is still really slow), etc.
I love the downvotes! Please show me where the CCS chargers are in the midwest? I see a few are under construction, but they aren’t here yet. In 2 years it might be different, but I buy based on what is available today.
You won’t get a response, because the anti-Tesla crowd always goes dark/quiet when the advantage of the Supercharging network is pointed out. It’s simply dismissed and your point about the alternative CCS (or lack thereof) is again, relegated to ignore status.
CCS is the European wide standard and Autocar is a UK publication. There are 1074 CCS chargers in the UK. Really there should one Connector design for the whole world.
Never post under different names. I am saying the Tesla Fanboys over at Elecktrek call me a GM Troll as I say good things about GM at times.
I live near Cedar Rapids, IA, so you can look on a map and see how many CCS chargers there are and see that I wouldn’t be able to easily drive the Jaguar anywhere.
I don’t post under multiple names. I made a mistake and didn’t realize (until re-reading) that you weren’t addressing me with your comment regarding not being able to drive the I-Pace anywhere. That’s totally my fault, I stand corrected.
And if you want to use a fuel-cell car for turnaround comparison, then this conversation is pretty much over. Apples to anvils. I figured it was assumed I was speaking about BEV compared to BEV. Not FCEV. In extremely limited driving routes, FCEV beats BEV. FCEV owns the LA to Lake Tahoe route. You should go buy a Mirai, good call.
And nice work, again, with your labels. If you ever paid attention to any of my comments/responses, you’d find I never use the terms ‘fanboy, troll, FUD, etc.’ For a reason. It’s called respect, regardless if I agree with the other person or not.
Enjoy your day.
To both you and viking, yep anon was childish, but he/she has a point the comment section has become finding the negatives! The jag is by all accounts a great car the s has proven itself already, yet just negative crap from both sides. As for charging maybe where you are it makes a diff where I am it doesnt. All networks are getting better, evs are getting better and its a GOOD thing.
PS the Jag is my absolute favorite EV right now. It is the one I want most, but if I had to buy one I would buy the Model 3 LR due to price and functionality for me 🙂 Just saying. If I was in an area with more CCS chargers and the price was $30k cheaper I would look at the Jag. As it is I might buy one in 4 years when there are more CCS here and I can get a good used one for cheap 😉
I am an early EV advocate. We had a Volt (2014) on a 3y lease and then got a Bolt 2017. We, all 4 of us in our family, love that car and are very comfortable in it. We did a 4 day family trip from New Haven CT to NW PA August 2017. We stayed at Bed and Breakfasts with chargers and planned very carefully for charging and driving. We made it, but it was very difficult. By the winter it became clear that even trips of 250 miles were very difficult due to loss of range and even slower CCS charging speeds in the cold. We need a vehicle that can go on 500 or more mile trips 2x per month without waiting for >1hr at CCS chargers.
So now we trading in our much loved Bolt for a Tesla M3 all due to the supercharger network. Just facts not a troll not emotion. Just the facts.
Thank you. You’ve shown an example of what I’ve been trying to convey (without much success). Unfortunately, proponents of non-Tesla EV’s get super defensive when you point out that their non-Tesla cannot realistically road trip due to long charging wait time.
@AnonyMouse – What is really sad is that every time someone posts a hint of criticism of an EV other than Tesla, that person is accused of “FUD” and being a Tesla fanboy. To top it off, the person is lumped into “you Tesla fanboys” group, and the comment degrades into an inarticulate rant about doing a disservice to EV adoption.
How about posting a response that simply disagrees and doesn’t dissolve into a personal attack on all those who have opposing opinions. This constant claim of fanboyism is tiring. If you disagree with someone, keep your post to the point, rather than lowering yourself to inane accusations.
There really isn’t a fine line between fanboys and trolls. We all should be able to tell the difference between a well thought out post, and a post lacking in reason. A troll or fanboy makes an absurd claim lacking any factual basis simply to stir up anger and heated responses. That is simply not the case when Viking79 makes a valid, if arguable, point about long distance travel.
Try to understand the distinction between reasonable disagreement and troll/fanboyism.
All the merits of an EV over an ICE disappear when it’s not a Tesla, apparently. Pretty sure you can charge an EV at home.
I wonder why the Jaguar is so much more expensive in the UK, over here the Jag is cheaper at almost every trim level?
taxes and taxes. That’s why it is complicated to compare American and Euro prices
UK prices include about 18-20 percent VAT. US prices are before tax, so for example in California you need to add about 10% to the price.
@agzand – My California sales tax is 2.75%. I suppose your “10%” comment was a bit of an exaggeration?
https://www.salestaxhandbook.com/california/sales-tax-vehicles
It is 7.5% statewide, plus local taxes. In the Bay Area it is close to 10%.
I was really pulling for the Jag here, but now I think I’d still rather take the Model S. I just watched a test of the I-Pace and they came up with 25% more consumption- THAN A MODEL X! Fully 44% more than a Model S! Add to that a charging speed that seems to max out at about 83 kW (although I’m not sure that this wasn’t down to a limitation of the charger) and the I-Pace looks less and less like a really capable long distance EV.
PS – Here’s that video, for all the German speakers out there: https://youtu.be/2LlqOm7xVaU
I think the Jag would be fine for regional travel if you have a good CCS network and aren’t doing a lot of charges. 80 kW might be fast enough for driving 400 miles or something, but trying to drive 800+ miles would just be ridiculously slow (plus you might not find enough chargers, etc).
Most Americans would rather fly than drive 800+ miles. You set up a straw man and slayed it with flair.
You must live near a coast? This is always an incredibly weak counter argument. People can and do drive 800 miles, and I would argue most probably drive rather than fly. This “fly” argument comes from people with high incomes that can afford the flights and rental vehicles for a family.
For one, say I want to fly my family of 5 back to a fairly rural area. I can fly directly to the town for around $700 per ticket, or about 3500 bucks. Travel time might be 5 hours. Or I can drive and it takes maybe 13 hours. Cost maybe $200 total driving. Not to mention, my carbon footprint from flying would probably 2 or 3 times what it would be for driving, maybe even 4 or 5 times given efficiency of my car when running gas (40 mpg or more).
Many Americans choose to drive.
If the reason you’re driving cross country is because you can’t afford air tickets, you really should be saving the money instead of buying a Tesla.
No, it is I would rather spend my money on a Tesla than tickets. Your argument is weak. I am going to drive, not fly, so the vehicle needs to be able to cover long distances and recharge quickly or I am going to buy a gas car. It is why I have my Honda Clarity, gets 40 mpg at 80 mph but still runs EV around town.
An alternate way to look at this is if I buy the Jag in this case (or a Bolt EV, Leaf, etc) I am going to fly instead of my usual drive. I generally take 2 of the 800 mile roadtrips (each direction) per year, so that is about 4000 miles of driving vs maybe $5,000 in plane tickets, 2 weeks of rental cars. Say with fuel, maintenance, and wear and tear on my personal car the difference is maybe $4,000 per year. That means the Tesla will cost me up to $20,000 less in 5 years. That may or may not be relevant to your situation, but it is the case for my situation.
You’re entitled to your own opinion, but not your own (alternative) facts.
When traveling 400+ miles, most Americans fly rather than drive.
According to fivethirtyeight dot com, 875 miles is the 50% point where people fly more than drive. There are facts for you.
fivethirtyeight dot com /features/do-americans-really-hate-flying-or/
Most Americans choose to drive long distances (500-1000 miles).
“my carbon footprint from flying would probably 2 or 3 times what it would be for driving”
Maybe I use a false justification for this issue? I have always felt the plane is going whether I am on board or not, so might as well hitch a ride, and in that case the carbon footprint I actually cause on a trip is nearly unmeasurable. I feel booking a commercial flight makes the same sense as carpooling, the more people on board, then lower the per person environmental cost. I think of 100’s of flights I have taken in my life, SEA to LAS is the most common, I think that is 1200 miles, that would be a lot of charging and time in an EV. We also do SEA to TPE, and SEA to HKG a couple times a year, an EV would need a propeller for those.
That still won’t explain why you can’t just get a rental car and drive your 800 miles. In general for long distance travel a rental car is cheaper than running your expensive luxury personal vehicle.
Most Americans don’t have personal airplane and can’t always easily adopt to airline schedules, routes, baggage requirements, TSA checks, additional ticket for each person and his dog, and so on. A car can go whenever you need on whatever route you need.
There was some US DOT survey on the subject, 50% choice is at 900 miles:
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/do-americans-really-hate-flying-or/
And it doesn’t mean people would easily accept loss of ability to make even longer trips, even if they don’t do it most of the time. Any BEV is a pain to travel such distances.
On the other side, the article is about UK not US. Trains are plentiful there, as well as CSS chargers, distances not as long, speed limits are low. Local millionaires (the only ones who can afford new i-Pace or Model S at full taxed price) should be fine.
Range Anxiety used to be about cold weather commutes, that were too long.
It’s great we’re talking about 800 and 900 mile trips.
“800 miles”, I get it. Fly. But you won’t always leave your garage, with a full battery. Where and how fast the chargers are matters. Range matters more. The worse news of this sub-thread is real-world anecdotes of I-Pace or expected e-Tron, or Taycan, range. Even peeling back the onion on Tesla a bit, we should be warning Volt owners how Teslas almost never hit their ‘rated range’ (Chevy Volts frequently exceed theirs).
I haven’t forgotten Porsche PHEVs getting EPA range ratings that are barely over 1 Mile per 1 KWh. (What is is it?, 14 miles in the 10KWh Cayenne?). Just because Porsche, Jaguar (Williams?) use batteries that may race better, doesn’t mean these production EVs are going to win an efficiency beauty contest. People are reporting 4 miles per 1 KWh, in Model 3. Possible in i3, others too, but the point is competition shows us electric cars have their own **broadly variable** “mpg’s”.
Are 800+ mile trips really a top consideration for Autocar’s audience?
This is a better argument than dan’s as it might be the case, but most people living in Europe that I know actually want 1000 mile range vehicles. This is more northern Europe, but they wan’t to be able to drive on a road trip through Europe without stopping for fuel in particular areas.
Correct me if I am wrong, but you can drive London to Paris. Seems to me this 300 mile each way trip would be easier with more range and faster charging? No one ever driven from London to Munich? Looks like about 700 miles.
The railway network in Europe and the cheap flights means that people don’t ever drive across the continent. I don’t know where you get the 1000 mile range number. Most Europeans seem to have a fascination with the much lower range Zoe and Leaf, or the e-Golf or i3 depending on the market.
Sure, no one has ever driven across continent. That is funny (there are plenty of people that do so in Europe).
Where I got that number from is from a European friend complaining about lack of range in US models. Those VW diesels could go up to about 1000 miles on a tank. Many Euro diesel wagons can. There are numerous EU websites specifically looking at vehicles that drive that many miles per tank.
“don’t ever”. You have never witnessed the huge amount of UK families packed into their vehicles going the through the channel tunnel in the summer heading to Southern Europe? The Northern Europeans also jam the freeways heading south for their vacations.
There’s a difference here. Most people that go camping in southern France from the UK aren’t the kind of families that can afford $80,000 vehicles. Autocar is a UK magazine and realistically any vehicle that can do 200-250 miles in one sitting is fine. That’s 4-7 hours of intensive non stop driving. It’s not like North America, it’s extremely tiring and there are service stations everywhere, which is where people will be stopping on longer journeys anyway. Totally different from driving along straight, empty highways with only occasional small towns and fuel stations you’d find driving in much of North America.
It’s unlikely many people will be caring much about range with two options that have a 200+ mile range. Charging will be plentiful on routes people do those sort of miles, so the superchargers aren’t the killer feature they may be in other parts of the world either.
The things that will sway people are the interiors, along with pedigree and reliability/ease of repair (i.e. dealership quality). Jaguar trump Tesla in all three of those in the UK, especially as it’s quite likely a lot of I Pace buyers may well be existing Jaguar owners.
Ryan Air has prices from London to Nice that start at £16. Feel free to drive down your chunnel and all the way down through France to your beach vacation.
Given the charging time, the comparison should perhaps be to the Bolt, which is explicitly (with admirable honesty) marketed by GM as a city car. The bizarre decision to equip the Jag with only a 50 kw “rapid charge” (sic) capability leads Jaguar to state the “I-PACE can achieve a 0-80% charge in 85 minutes.” Even if 50 kw chargers were everywhere, not many people are going to be taking this vehicle on a road trip. Otherwise, it looks like a nice vehicle, and something people might cross shop with a Tesla — and still might, if they never intend to go very far from home.
200 miles gets you from London to Cornwall, or most of the way to Scotland. I.e. you can travel across most of England on one charge with either vehicle. 200 miles is a long way when travelling in the UK, hence the UK magazine aimed at UK motorists not putting as much sway on the supercharger network.
For North American roadtrips Tesla certainly have the edge, but neither a Tesla or the I Pace would be my first choice for even a day trip to my local ski hill (200km each way) let alone a proper 1000+ mile roadtrip.
A charging network is not a big deal to build. Every Jaguar-Land Rover dealer will have a couple of chargers soon, so unless you are living in the middle of nowhere, you can charge during a long road trip. If you are not close to a dealer, you are not the target customer for this car.
I agree that the current state of charging networks is somewhat of a limited argument when talking about a purchase that should be good for many many years…
However, early results seem to show that the I-Pace has poor efficiency and mediocre charging speed, making it a much worse choice for longer trips compared to Teslas even in the presence of good charging networks…
If you’re buying an $80,000 car I doubt you’ll be that bothered about the extra few dollars to fill up a tank, just as most current Jaguar owners aren’t usually too bothered about the best fuel economy. As long as the inefficiency is offset by a larger battery, so range stays the same, then it’s not really an issue, especially if the efficiency is largely based on aerodynamics. That in itself will directly influence how much you like the exterior of a vehicle and the practicality of interior space (I Pace being higher than the S).
Now a larger battery requires more “juice”, but that only really becomes a factor if you’re taking it on long distance roadtrips, which as already mentioned in other comments, is not as much of a “thing” in the country the article was written for.
This is an interesting comparison… having sat in both cars the Jaguar is undoubtedly more luxurious, and has more features then the Tesla S or X. The Jaguar also feels more well made, but reliability is unknown on the Jag, and the Tesla S is fairly reliable. Tesla is now ending the unlimited free supercharging, which could be a game changer in valuing S and X, but the market will have to figure that out.
I think the unlimited free supercharging was mostly a big deal for businesses abusing that model. In Iowa I can supercharge for a cost less than I can drive on gas by a huge margin and even as cheap as I can charge at home if I charge less than 80% (before taper kicks in as much). I would be able to charge at $0.20/min, so 30 minutes with a Model 3 at lower SoC would be about $6.00 for 170+ miles range. Works out to be a tad over 3 cents per mile.
A Standard Model 3 or some of the S models would be more expensive given the slower charge rates. The LR Model 3 has me very tempted for this reason, the RWD having more like 350 mile range when not derated, along with faster charge rate, and it would definitely be a good long distance car.
The one time I used CCS 50 kW for my i3 and it was $8 for about 50 miles range at highway speed. Or 16 cents per mile (way more than gas and 5 times what the Tesla SC would be), so no, I don’t think lack of free SC is a problem. CCS is currently way more expensive if it is even available.
I’d disagree David Green. Free Supercharging isn’t really a game-changer considering the alternative to Supercharging doesn’t even exist (yet). $5-10 to “fill up” a Tesla is still a lot more attractive than the alternative, which is a $40-50 fill-up on premium gas for the ICE alternative.
I agree with you, free supercharging for me has 0 value, as I have never driven more then 450 miles from home, in 32 years of having a drivers license, and trips over 250 miles I can count on the fingers of 1 hand. Thats why for our family buying the I-Pace is an easy choice. Electrify America will have all three routes we would take out of Seattle covered by early next year, so its a no compromise. We are also going to keep our Lexus LX, for those times we need to go further then the I-Pace range, or to our mountain cabin in harsh winter conditions. I predict for our family charging outside of home will be a rarity, 5 times a year at most.
That’s great that the limited Electrify America locations will work for you. However, many of us like to drive beyond just main routes, so the Tesla is the only option (for now). Luckily for both of us, we have our own solutions!
Great day to you sir!
Agree, every family has different needs, and lifestyle. For people that frequently take road trips over 250 miles, Tesla is really the only game in town currently that is even remotely time efficient. I think that will change in 1-3 years as other charging networks build up, t least in the USA… Botton line, we are all still somewhat early adopters, and car and charging tech will get better over time.
The unlimited free supercharging is still available for the S and X with a referral.
Also all Performance Model 3 if ordered before August 1 and with referral through September 16. That was announced overnight.
I don’t think the free supercharging is worth that much really if you primarily charge at home. A friend just did a 1,600 mile trip from Atlanta to Detroit and back for a total cost of $30 at the Superchargers. Unless you are retired, how often do you really take road trips that long? Some of that can also be reduced by staying at hotels that offers destination charging.
“Now, to us, it would seem to make more sense to compare the all-electric Jag to the Model X…”
What a load of cobblers! AutoCar has it right. Why compare the 5-seat I-Pace to the much larger 7-seat Model X, with its falcon wing rear doors, power front doors and other oddities?
The Model S seats 5, and it has normal front and back doors… all just like the I-Pace.
It makes a lot less sense to do what Jaguar has done in their advertising, which is compare the I-Pace to the Model X.
“…the Tesla Model S platform is now six years old and Jaguar can easily contend despite the headstart.”
So, Jaguar can compete with six-year-old Tesla tech. Sounds about right. 😉
As I’ve said before: Congratulations to Jaguar for being the first to mass produce a car which truly competes with Tesla’s cars. Tesla needs some real competition to prevent them from becoming fat and lazy! 🙂
Too bad a little road trip wasn’t part of the Test. Reporters stuck at a 50KW charger with iPace would definitely have earned Tesla points for real world practicality.
For now iPace is the nicest city car money can buy.
Let’s call it commuter car — for any reasonable daily commute, it’s seems perfectly fine, even if it leaves city boundaries…
To be fair, apparently that’s more or less what Jaguar is advertising it as?…