Jaguar I-PACE Is Top Gear’s EV Of The Year 2018
Jaguar I-PACE has been appreciated by TopGear
BBC TopGear Magazine has named the Jaguar I-PACE an EV of the Year. It’s already won 17 major awards since its introduction, including German Car of the Year, Scottish Car of the Year, Sunday Times Car of the Year, Auto Express New Car of the Year and Autocar’s Game Changer title.
In its review, TopGear once said: “The I-Pace won’t be for everyone, but hats off to Jaguar for making a car that steps boldly into the unknown, and shows those pesky Germans the way.”
Positives for the I-PACE are acceleration, interior space, big boot, brave exterior design, while price, the infotainment system and claimed range (difficult to achieve) were on the cons side.
Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said:
“As Jaguar’s first ever electric vehicle, the I-PACE was a completely blank canvas. Our engineers were tasked with creating an electric vehicle without compromise; it would be quick, stylish, luxurious, exhilarating to drive, fast to charge, spacious and easy to use every day. The result has even surpassed our ambitions, and I’m pleased to see I-PACE pick up another award from one of the most respected media outlets in the world.”
Should be Rivian’s A1T if it is available for test drives this year. Actually, that beast should be car/truck of the year (ICE included)!
Would it be sold in Europe?
IMHO, the I-Pace won it simply because the Model 3 isn’t available in Europe.
Good point.
The other caveat often mentioned is slow charging speed, sort a double whammy when added to the poor efficiency of the vehicle, if you are planning a road trip.
So other than that, and the other aforementioned price, infotainment, it seems very good.
Finally it may take some time to get one, but Tesla owners know what that feels like.
Is EV of the Year an annual thing at Top Gear, or is this their first time naming one? I’d be interested in hearing who prior winners were.