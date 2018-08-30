Jaguar I-PACE Is Top Gear’s EV Of The Year 2018

1 H BY MARK KANE

Jaguar I-PACE has been appreciated by TopGear

BBC TopGear Magazine has named the Jaguar I-PACE an EV of the Year. It’s already won 17 major awards since its introduction, including German Car of the Year, Scottish Car of the Year, Sunday Times Car of the Year, Auto Express New Car of the Year and Autocar’s Game Changer title.

In its review, TopGear once said: “The I-Pace won’t be for everyone, but hats off to Jaguar for making a car that steps boldly into the unknown, and shows those pesky Germans the way.”

Positives for the I-PACE are acceleration, interior space, big boot, brave exterior design, while price, the infotainment system and claimed range (difficult to achieve) were on the cons side.

