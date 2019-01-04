Jaguar I-PACE Tested By Kelley Blue Book: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

It has its flaws and charms, but it’s impossible to ignore.

Here is one more review and road test of the Jaguar I-PACE – this time by the Kelley Blue Book, which presents tons of features in a fun way. Definitely worth a watch, even for those who are not in a market for premium crossover/SUV.

The I-PACE has been on sale in the U.S. for just three months. Since October 2018, about 393 were sold – including 223 in December. Year 2019 probably will bring us an answer about how many consumers ithe n U.S. are willing to go electric with Jaguar, rather than with Tesla.

“The first all-electric offering from across the pond’s Jaguar is the 2019 I-Pace. Nope, not the E-Pace, that’s different. This one is an SUV-ish five-passenger crossover that is full of British luxury bits. Kelley Blue Book’s Micah Muzio explains all of them, and why you wouldn’t want to charge this from a regular home charger now!”

Jaguar I-PACE specs: