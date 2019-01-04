Jaguar I-PACE Tested By Kelley Blue Book: Video
It has its flaws and charms, but it’s impossible to ignore.
Here is one more review and road test of the Jaguar I-PACE – this time by the Kelley Blue Book, which presents tons of features in a fun way. Definitely worth a watch, even for those who are not in a market for premium crossover/SUV.
The I-PACE has been on sale in the U.S. for just three months. Since October 2018, about 393 were sold – including 223 in December. Year 2019 probably will bring us an answer about how many consumers ithe n U.S. are willing to go electric with Jaguar, rather than with Tesla.
“The first all-electric offering from across the pond’s Jaguar is the 2019 I-Pace. Nope, not the E-Pace, that’s different. This one is an SUV-ish five-passenger crossover that is full of British luxury bits. Kelley Blue Book’s Micah Muzio explains all of them, and why you wouldn’t want to charge this from a regular home charger now!”
Jaguar I-PACE specs:
- 90 kWh battery
- Range: 234 miles (376 km) EPA or 480 km (298 miles) WLTP
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
The Jag i-pace is a nice BE suv, but it is no Tesla , move on.
Flaws and Charms, that’s a good way to put it. It’s like people come to realize how charming I am after a time, but for ones that consider that a flaw, since they have no charm themselves, well that just makes their opinion of you worse.
I think of the Jag as a being a ‘Vegas strip car, flashy, showy, and fast, but not something you will drive to work everyday, unless you sell real estate.
Best alternative currently, to Tesla in the space.
The entire production run for the year is sold out, so if you’re not on the list you will not get one, this year.