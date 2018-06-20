Jaguar I-PACE Tested At 350 kW Ultra-Fast Charger
Jaguar I-PACE initially is not even ready for 100 kW charging.
Bjørn Nyland continues tests of the Jaguar I-PACE and took the car to the IONITY ultra-fast charging station in Germany, that in theory should be able to put out 350 kW at 800 V (or at least half of that in case of lower voltage battery packs).
Officially, Jaguar I-PACE is rated for 100 kW from CCS Combo chargers (0-80% charging should take around 40 minutes). However, in reality, it was good only for about 84 kW at peak and, according to Bjørn, Jaguar is expected to make 100 kW (or even 120 kW) possible later (in coming weeks or months).
As you can see on the graph provided by Bjørn, Jaguar I-PACE doesn’t offer charging power equal to Tesla cars, although higher-voltage battery packs seem to help a little bit.
The advantage for long-distance travel is to leave the ultra-fast chargers at around 60-70% state-of-charge (around 50% SOC power is decreasing) or at around 85% in the case of ordinary 50 kW chargers (I-PACE can take up to 48.6 kW from those units).
Charging power comparison in kW
Charging speed comparison in km/h (it takes into account energy consumption)
Below you can see that high energy consumption of the I-PACE translates to lowest pace of replenishing range among other long-range EVs (Tesla Model X, Kia Niro EV or Hyundai Kona Electric).
Jaguar I-Pace specs:
- 90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
12 Comments on "Jaguar I-PACE Tested At 350 kW Ultra-Fast Charger"
so you ripped information form his video and not even a link?
Strange that video disappeared.
Why do all EV manufacturers give an “up to” rating for DCFC and nobody can ever achieve that? That’ sh1tty of them.
So far Tesla has been the most accurate. User post videis of their 100-120kW charge rates.
The old joke is that when a company claims performance on some metric “up to X” it means that despite many attempts, configurations, etc. they found it physically impossible to do better than X.
That “Teslabjorn” seems to be about the only one conducting such key tests boggles my mind. To those of us having the need & inclination for fast highway cruisers like the A6 TDI I currently own super fast charging is exactly what will make us abandon ICE.
He is not the only one. The german blogger Dirk Henningsen did a similar test and was disappointed about the charging speed. Due to the low production numvers of the iPace and the low amount of high speed chargers, the probability to get hands on both is pretty low. Dirk got his Jaguar iPace in Hamburg and also needed to drive to Denmark to get to one of the first Ionity chargers.
As I’ve read the I-Pace’s quick charge capability is software limited, but it has the hardware capability to get up to 120 kw. It will be unlocked in a future OTA update, why they’re limiting it initially is a bit of a strange move.
So for this crow to turn into a swan someday the right infrastructure needs to be build and the car needs to be “unlocked” for some reason to actually take full benefit from that infrastructure.
Jaguar requires quite some patience and a leap of faith from its customers.
Give Jaguar a break — this is their real first attempt at making an EV. Tesla has been at it for over a decade.
I-pace is a very nice car, but small efficiency and now also slow charging are disappointing.
Let’s not forget that the Korean cars have smaller batteries and it’s normal that they also take less power when charging.
It’s a bit strange why so slow charging knowing that the i-pace is very powerful, normally is expected that if a battery can give big amount of power can also “suck” big amount of power.
Falling short on distance remains a way to limit sales into a compliance sweet spot. It also fosters the “city” image, of EVs.