Jaguar I-Pace SVR Rendered To Life
5 H BY ANTHONY KARR 7
0-60 mph in 1.8 seconds doesn’t sound half bad, right?
Jaguar is enjoying the fact that it launched an all-electric SUV, the I-Pace, before most of its main rivals. The vehicle is awesome, but the automaker is already evaluating ways to make it even better. One possible option is a full-blown SVR performance variant.
Jaguar already hinted an I-Pace SVR could happen, giving the start of a range of high-performance SVR electric models. And because the possibility of such a car seems high to us, we decided to envision what it could look like.
Naturally, the shape of the car will remain mostly unchanged, but a couple of aerodynamic tweaks here and there will give it a sportier appearance. The intakes in the front bumper, for example, will be larger and will deliver cold air to the front brakes. Wider side sills and larger wheels will set the car apart from the regular model.
But there’s one problem. Jaguar has already admitted, if the I-Pace SVR reaches production, it could be too powerful and quick for the average customer. Don’t believe Jaguar? Well, the automaker says it could achieve a 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in less than two seconds. In a family crossover.
“Yes, we can make it do 0-60 miles per hour in 1.8 seconds,” Jaguar product planning boss Hanno Kirner recently confirmed. “It’s a good headline, but once you’ve done it once or twice, and lost your eyes in the back of their sockets, you might not want to do it again.”
Of course, that “problem” doesn’t mean the idea for a performance electric crossover is entirely off the table. The standard I-Pace with its 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and a 394-horsepower (293-kilowatt) electric motor should serve as a good base for a potential sportier I-Pace, so out fingers are crossed.
Categories: Jaguar
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace SVR Rendered To Life"
I welcome the performance version of Jaguar. It will speed up the adoption of EVs as people realize there are almost no benefits to owning an ICE vehicle.
There are plenty of benefits to owning an ICE, including increased freedom (range), fast refueling times (roughly 1.5 mw), better looks, greater comfort and noise reduction (on luxury models), and greater traction on cheap models (wider tires). There are benefits to owning an EV, of course: torque, maintenance, charging at home, cheap models are quieter than cheap ICEs, better on the environment in most locations.
After range and refueling for ice statement did you slipped on an oil patch and hit your head?
F-Pace starts at $42k. I say $18k is alot to think about for most people where credits are not available.
If an I-Pace SVR is built, they will not give it 1.8 second 0-60 capability… 3.5 to 60 is plenty quick, and Jaguar will focus on handling, and braking. This is another case of an executives comments being spun and taken completely out of context.
Tesla Roadster 2 comments coming in 3.. 2.. 1.. !
They should make 1 available with that performance and have folks test drive on a track. Could likely even charge for it!