Jaguar I-PACE Accounts For Almost 6% Of Jaguar Sales In U.S.
1,000 sold in U.S.
In March, Jaguar sold in the U.S. 212 Jaguar I-PACE, which isover 5.7% of its total result of 3,679 (by the way, up 13% or 419 units year-over-year). Sales during the first quarter amounted to 608, while cumulatively the total is now 1,001.
Comparing the Jaguar I-PACE to Tesla Model X and Tesla Model S, it turns out that sales are more than an order of magnitude lower than in case of Tesla models (each of them), despite the fact that the S/X had lower results than in its best years. It prompts us to ask whether the I-PACE or other new BEVs like the upcoming Audi e-tron will be able to match Tesla at some point in the future?
4 Comments on "Jaguar I-PACE Accounts For Almost 6% Of Jaguar Sales In U.S."
Good for them.
Is this one of those scenarios where you can make statistics sound like whatever you want be it good or bad? I mean 6% sounds good on the surface but less ~200 per month does not.
JAN FEB MAR — 2019 U.S. EV SALES
210 186 212 — Jaguar I-Pace
https://insideevs.com/monthly-plug-in-sales-scorecard/
Is this a case where Jaguar dealerships are refusing to sell the car?
Acting as Tesla’s BEST ASSET in the business?
Because an Electric Jaguar is Jaguars Best Car, by any measure.
Jaguar is not a high volume car so they are probably doing good.