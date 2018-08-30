Jaguar I-PACE Sales Hit Just 140 In August: Sign Of Production Hell?
The Jaguar I-PACE sales ramp-up is more than a bit disappointing
Introducing a new all-electric model on the market isn’t as easy as some might think. Jaguar in August sold just 140 I-PACE, according to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de).
Total sales of the I-Pace in its first few months on the market now stand at 558.
It’s hard to say whether Jaguar is experiencing some Tesla-like production hell, but there is an urgent need to ramp up production as in the Netherlands alone, 3,500 I-PACe are needed to satisfy demand ahead of tax changes.
#Jaguar's global retail sales of its #iPace all electric model reached just 140 in August according to Tata Motors data
YTD 558
A Jaguar spokesperson told me that UK deliveries would begin in August pic.twitter.com/hwyJ5bIi9b
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) September 7, 2018
Additionally, it seems likely Jaguar will delay the launch of the I-Pace in other markets now (like in the U.S.) as it attempts to fulfill a mounting backlog of demand over in Europe.
19 Comments on "Jaguar I-PACE Sales Hit Just 140 In August: Sign Of Production Hell?"
why are they not able to build more, did anyone have a serious idea?
Look at every major EV launch in the last few years. They all start slow due to production ramp up, especially for a new platform and drivetrain. Not surprising.
I would wager it was built as a marketing piece and their preference is to sell highly profitable ICE.
Just curious, when does the “SCORECARD” get a row for the Jaguar I-Pace?
As soon as they sell 1 or more I-Paces in the US. The Scorecard shows US delivery numbers.
When does Waymo take delivery of their first batches? I know they have at least some in the Bay Area.
Are you planning to get one and will you change your handle to “Eight Electrics”?
“Eight Electric Toothbrushes”
I am considering it! My X lease doesn’t end for two years, though, and to be honest, I need the extra space of the X. I might not get to eight until I replace the 3 with the Taycan.
I though an experienced auto manufacturer was supposed to be able to hit the ground running and start pumping out EVs at full production pace quickly. We are three months in and they should be making 1000 a month by now.
Yes, that was the equation, except no one was able to calculate the variables.
Though blowing smoke seems to something they have mastered quite well.