Jaguar I-PACE Sales Hit Just 140 In August: Sign Of Production Hell?

BY MARK KANE

The Jaguar I-PACE sales ramp-up is more than a bit disappointing

Introducing a new all-electric model on the market isn’t as easy as some might think. Jaguar in August sold just 140 I-PACE, according to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de).

Total sales of the I-Pace in its first few months on the market now stand at 558.

It’s hard to say whether Jaguar is experiencing some Tesla-like production hell, but there is an urgent need to ramp up production as in the Netherlands alone, 3,500 I-PACe are needed to satisfy demand ahead of tax changes.

#Jaguar's global retail sales of its #iPace all electric model reached just 140 in August according to Tata Motors data YTD 558 A Jaguar spokesperson told me that UK deliveries would begin in August pic.twitter.com/hwyJ5bIi9b — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) September 7, 2018

Additionally, it seems likely Jaguar will delay the launch of the I-Pace in other markets now (like in the U.S.) as it attempts to fulfill a mounting backlog of demand over in Europe.