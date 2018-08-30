Jaguar I-PACE Sales Hit Just 140 In August: Sign Of Production Hell?

  1. Home
The Jaguar I-PACE sales ramp-up is more than a bit disappointing

Introducing a new all-electric model on the market isn’t as easy as some might think. Jaguar in August sold just 140 I-PACE, according to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de).

Total sales of the I-Pace in its first few months on the market now stand at 558.

It’s hard to say whether Jaguar is experiencing some Tesla-like production hell, but there is an urgent need to ramp up production as in the Netherlands alone, 3,500 I-PACe are needed to satisfy demand ahead of tax changes.

Additionally, it seems likely Jaguar will delay the launch of the I-Pace in other markets now (like in the U.S.) as it attempts to fulfill a mounting backlog of demand over in Europe.

pjwood1

Is Prince Charles in the 558? If not, it’s 559. So, there. #Teslakilled

4 hours ago
Nothing beats a Tesla

As long as Tesla reigns supreme, all is right in the world. Anything non-Tesla is a waste of time. Tesla Tesla Tesla.

4 hours ago
Goaterguy

That is some weird fanaticism…

3 hours ago
Chris O

It is, but it’s clearly from a Tesla hater doing a bizarre impression of a Tesla supporter.

3 hours ago
Get Real

It is just the latest example of the same hater troll(s) jumping in with a new username to try and divert away attention from the facts that EV sales are way up and this is being led by Tesla.

1 hour ago
tftf

Pass the bong. Oh wait, CEO decided to keep it.

1 hour ago
ffbj

It was a joint, so maybe don’t Bogart that joint my friend.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvGJvzwKqg0

54 minutes ago
G2

Thanks for that!

19 minutes ago
Rudi

why are they not able to build more, did anyone have a serious idea?

3 hours ago
MTN Ranger

Look at every major EV launch in the last few years. They all start slow due to production ramp up, especially for a new platform and drivetrain. Not surprising.

1 hour ago
Lawrence

I would wager it was built as a marketing piece and their preference is to sell highly profitable ICE.

1 hour ago
Bob Wilson

Just curious, when does the “SCORECARD” get a row for the Jaguar I-Pace?

2 hours ago
philip d

As soon as they sell 1 or more I-Paces in the US. The Scorecard shows US delivery numbers.

2 hours ago
Seven Electrics

When does Waymo take delivery of their first batches? I know they have at least some in the Bay Area.

2 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

Are you planning to get one and will you change your handle to “Eight Electrics”?

49 minutes ago
G2

“Eight Electric Toothbrushes”

18 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

I am considering it! My X lease doesn’t end for two years, though, and to be honest, I need the extra space of the X. I might not get to eight until I replace the 3 with the Taycan.

44 seconds ago
jelloslug

I though an experienced auto manufacturer was supposed to be able to hit the ground running and start pumping out EVs at full production pace quickly. We are three months in and they should be making 1000 a month by now.

1 hour ago
ffbj

Yes, that was the equation, except no one was able to calculate the variables.
Though blowing smoke seems to something they have mastered quite well.

50 minutes ago