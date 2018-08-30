Jaguar I-Pace Range Just 234 Miles, MPGe Figures Disappoint
Despite packing a big battery, this electric Jag doesn’t offer ample electric range.
The numbers are not officially official just yet, but Jaguar has provided EPA-estimated figures now.
According to the automaker, the 90-kWh battery in the Jaguar I-Pace offers up just 234 miles of electric range. That’s less than the base Tesla Model X. Lower than the Hyundai Kona Electric and even below the range rating of the Chevy Bolt. All three of those vehicles have smaller capacity battery packs.
See our Compare EVs page for more battery pack size and range ratings
Why the low result from such a big battery? It all boils down to efficiency and that’s where the I-Pace falters.
The MPGe numbers for the I-Pace are as follows:
- 80 MPGe City
- 72 MPGe Highway
- 76 MPGe Combined
Those figures are downright awful for a modern-day electric car. Compared to the Tesla Model X 75D with a 75-kWh battery pack, which gets 91 MPGe city, 95 MPGe highway and 93 MPGe combined, the I-Pace clearly suffers inefficiency issues. But hey, we laid this all out back in August, so truly we aren’t surprised.
A less efficient electric car means more money out of your wallet to charge, so decide for yourself if it’s worth it or not.
13 Comments on "Jaguar I-Pace Range Just 234 Miles, MPGe Figures Disappoint"
The design is probably not really that much aero dynamical?
It is not aerodynamics. The city rating is low too.
I bet had they ditched the fake grill they could have improved Aero a lot and their efficiency rating wouldn’t be so atrocious.
I think they’re still optimistic, but Tesla X rating seems also optimistic.
Wow! Although certainly not as aerodynamic as a Model X, the iPace must have fairly decent aerodynamics for a hatchback whose roofline doesn’t slope as steeply in the rear as a Model X. The large grill certainly doesn’t help. Because the city efficiency is low, poor aerodynamics aren’t the main reason for its poor efficiency.
Maybe an iPace’s tires have really high rolling resistance. However, my sense is that Model X tires aren’t designed for very low rolling resistance.
That leaves the electronics including the drive motors. Maybe the grill has to be that large to eliminate the waste heat from very inefficient electronics. These days, EV manufacturers seem to have figured out how to make EV electronics pretty efficient, so how could Jaguar have installed inefficient electronics?
Hopefully, some experts will figure out why the iPace is so inefficient. Hopefully, there are fixed that Jaguar could implement without too much expense.
Anyone with a good idea to explain this? Shouldn’t be that much worse than a Model X given it’s size and weight.
Aerodynamics is obviously a factor, but I bet the tires and wheel design are also not helping. There is a reason most BEVs come with covered wheels. I wish somebody could test the car with different wheels. Lastly, I guess Jaguar is not confident yet to let the battery drain to very low levels, so they are more conservative in letting the battery fully drain. I don’t think the motors or drive train is the main culprit.
I’d like to know how much of the battery is actually usable. It has been suspected that of the 90kWh only 80 or so are actually available.
Does it use performance tires?
Low MPGe also means lower MPH when it comes to charging.
Well at least it’s pretty.
So much for legacy automakers just needing to show up and demonstrate their prowess. This thing is an energy pig despite being quite a bit smaller and lighter than the Model X.
As they might say in England, “Can you Adam and Eve it”? ‘I can’t even believe it’ !!
And they want to sell this thing for $70k+?