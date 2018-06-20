Quick Look At The Jaguar I-PACE In Paris: Videos

2 H BY MARK KANE

Jaguar I-PACE – one of the must see models at Paris Motor Show

Jaguar (via its contracted manufacturer – Magna) is gradually increasing production of the Jaguar I-PACE, so we notice registrations in more and more countries, like 114 in Norway last month, but still the cumulative number is low three-digits.

As Jaguar is one of the first established manufacturer who developed a long-range electric car, built from the ground up, we are eager to see the results.

The first all-electric Jaguar can be seen at the Paris Motor Show (see videos below). The marketing campaign continues and some demonstration units already hit California, where the public will soon get an opportunity to check the I-PACE at Los Angeles Auto Show.

Jaguar I-PACE specs: