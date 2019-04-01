Jaguar I-PACE Overview By TEVA In Winter Conditions: Video
BY MARK KANE
Jaguar I-PACE is still the closest competitor to Tesla
The Toronto Electric Vehicle Association (TEVA) recently had the opportunity to test drive the Jaguar I-PACE in Canadian winter conditions (-8°C), although it wasn’t another EV range test, but rather a general overview with interesting insights.
The I-PACE was considered an excellent electric car, and especially in Canada – after winning the Canadian Utility Vehicle Of The Year 2019 – should cope well on the market.
As the Audi e-tron was delayed, the Jaguar I-PACE remains the closest model in the long-range, premium segment to Tesla.
Bonus: Short comparison of the Jaguar I-PACE with Tesla Model 3
Jaguar I-PACE specs:
- 90 kWh battery
- Range: 234 miles (376 km) EPA or 480 km (298 miles) WLTP
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
