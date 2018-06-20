What’s The Best Jaguar I-Pace Highway Speed For Long Trips?
…and how does that change with different charging speeds?
As we told you yesterday, the Jaguar I-Pace, like every electric vehicle, will return different range results depending on how it is driven. For long-distance trips, it would be nice to have a good strategy that takes driving speeds and charging times into consideration. Luckily for us, electric vehicle YouTuber Bjorn Nyland has put together a video (above) that does just that. Let’s take a quick look at his findings.
There is a fair amount of number crunching going on here. Nyland has taken the time, though, to not only give us estimates for different road speeds, but also with different charging speeds for both 50 kW and 100 kW stations — note: the top I-Pace charging rate is about 84 kW, but Nyland tells us that Jaguar will increase that to 100 kW and possibly higher in the near future.
Consequentially, the best speed to travel at, as well as how long you should stay connected to chargers, varies according to the charging speed you can get access to. A 100 kW DC fast charger will allow for faster driving speeds and shorter charging times than a 50 kW supply. Nyland offers up several charts throughout the video, using various configurations of the Tesla Model X for comparison. We’ve dropped in the most visually helpful one below.
As you can see, 50 kW DC fast chargers are far less helpful than the more powerful 100 kW stations, and they also slow down your suggested cruising speed. Luckily, as Nyland notes, despite there being a bit of chicken and egg thing going on with electric vehicles and charging facilities, the number of fast charging stations continues to increase. This means, of course, our trip speeds will also increase.
While this is great data, most owners are going to find their I-Pace does its job of carrying you about your daily routine quite well. For those longer trips, an initial amount of investigating might be in order to make sure your travel time doesn’t last any longer than it needs to. Generally, though, we make the same long trips repeatedly, so only the initial journey will require any amount of planning.
6 Comments on "What’s The Best Jaguar I-Pace Highway Speed For Long Trips?"
Thanks Bjorn. Great info. 120 would be enough for me.
Part Deux: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWhFpO2NS4w
So the faster the better? Stick to the posted speed unless you’re on an unrestricted autobahn as you need to be doing at least 150km/h before you start going backwards, except fi charging with a 50kWh charger, where you should do 130km/h?
That’s surprising to see so little difference between the Model X battery sizes.
Example trip using ABRP: Miami to NYC, ~1300 miles, 70F, 80 mph = 129 km/h.
Model X 75D takes 24:40 (53 mph avg), 90D takes 23:21 (56 mph avg), 100D takes 21:48 (60 mph avg). That’s a difference between 85 and 95 km/h, not 89 and 93 km/h per Bjorn’s chart.
FWIW, Model 3 LR takes 19:09 (68 mph avg), 3 SR takes 22:39 (57 mph avg).
https://abetterrouteplanner.com/?plan_uuid=46a84faf-3e4a-4b97-b46f-8a8c5164e119
https://abetterrouteplanner.com/?plan_uuid=fd5cc4a9-ab8f-43f1-b74c-3411fc7accfe
https://abetterrouteplanner.com/?plan_uuid=6b20e067-2c2a-4f08-b607-46e2d3ca6f95
So Bjorn is saying 80 mph is the MINIMUM speed necessary to travel quickly. I wonder if the cop will accept that?
These graphics are interesting, they show i-pace sucks and that electric cars are very slow for long trips – average speed is way smaller than cruising speed.