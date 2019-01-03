  1. Home
Jaguar I-PACE Outsells All Teslas Combined In The Netherlands

Jaguar I-PACE was #1 in December with 13.2% market share!

December, the last month before changes of BIK for BEVs in the Netherlands, brings pretty unusual car sales results. First of all, Jaguar I-PACE registrations surged to a record of 2,621, which is 98.3% of the total volume for the brand.

The I-PACE was the best-selling car of any kind for the month, with 13.2% market share.

The total number of I-PACE registrations for 2018 amounted to 3,495 (75.6% of the total volume for the brand), which is almost exactly the 3,500 expected by dealers. Thank’s to I-PACE, Jaguar car sales in the Netherlands increased in 2018 by 234%.

Interestingly, Jaguar outsold in December all Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, which wasn’t easy at their record performances:

  • Model S – 1,558 (2nd best-selling car in December) and 5,633 in 2018
  • Model X – 652 and 2,966 in 2018

Overall, Tesla registrations stand at 2,210 for the month (plus 4 Model 3) and 8,599 for the year (plus 5 Model 3), which is a 162% increase year-over-year.

Source: RAI Vereniging

1 Comment on "Jaguar I-PACE Outsells All Teslas Combined In The Netherlands"

TS

Big win for Tesla too.

2 minutes ago