Watch Jaguar I-Pace Accelerate To 125 MPH

Bjørn is out testing the Jaguar I-Pace yet again.

Tesla owner and enthusiast Bjørn Nyland has spent a bit of time with the Jaguar I-Pace on a few occasions as of late. We’d say, overall, he seems pretty excited about it and is happy with the vehicle overall. Yes, there are the obvious issues with the touch-screen interface, which we pointed out early on after our trip to Portugal. However, as far as we understand, Jaguar has made an attempt to fix those issues prior to the first deliveries.

Now, Nyland is checking out the top speed of the I-Pace. Like most electric vehicles, it’s limited to a number that can’t match that of some ICE cars. Honestly, however, no one should need to be traveling well over 100 mph at any time, unless they’re using the car to race or break the law. This is especially true in the U.S., where speed limits rarely exceed 80 or 85 mph. Anyhow, the I-Pace has a top speed of 125 mph, and Bjørn shares two videos in which he tops it off.

(Above) Video Description via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube: Jaguar I-Pace accelerating to 200 km/h, 125 mph Speedometer is 4-8 km/h off. The acceleration times were measured according to GPS speed.

Video Description Via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:

Driving I-Pace 200 km/h, 125 mph in Germany

Special thanks to Bilbutikk1 for lending me the car 🙂

