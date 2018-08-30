Jaguar I-PACE Gesture Liftgate Gets Tested By Bjorn

1 H BY MARK KANE

Jaguar I-PACE’s gesture tailgate impresses.

Bjørn Nyland finally found some advantage of the Jaguar I-PACE over Tesla, so maybe he will update his latest video “11 reasons why Tesla is the best EV” by adding what’s missing from Teslas.

One such thing is the gesture tailgate, which enables you to open the trunk without using hands or the smart key (however you need to have one with you). This is function available in many cars, but not in Teslas, which is kind of strange taking into consideration it shouldn’t be hard to implement.

Below we’ve attached another video, this time from Jaguar, that explains the details:

“The vehicle’s powered tailgate incorporates gesture-based technology, which allows automatic opening, or closing of the powered tailgate.”