Jaguar I-PACE Gesture Liftgate Gets Tested By Bjorn
Jaguar I-PACE’s gesture tailgate impresses.
Bjørn Nyland finally found some advantage of the Jaguar I-PACE over Tesla, so maybe he will update his latest video “11 reasons why Tesla is the best EV” by adding what’s missing from Teslas.
One such thing is the gesture tailgate, which enables you to open the trunk without using hands or the smart key (however you need to have one with you). This is function available in many cars, but not in Teslas, which is kind of strange taking into consideration it shouldn’t be hard to implement.
Below we’ve attached another video, this time from Jaguar, that explains the details:
“The vehicle’s powered tailgate incorporates gesture-based technology, which allows automatic opening, or closing of the powered tailgate.”
Teslas are short on technology cars.
They invest a lot in the drive unit, batteries and auto pilot. Outside those they lag behind most makers.
Automatic trunk is more or less normal in many cars around $30k – at least as an option.
“Teslas are short on technology cars”, is not looking at the big “technology” Tesla picture, across their entire current Model S,X, and 3 lineup. One convenience “technology” item or feature, doesn’t really make or break any “technology car(s)”.
Enough positive customer responses, like the Bjorn Utube video, will probably get Tesla to add it, among other features, to their future refreshes, and on their S3XY line up. Time will tell what Tesla decides to add for customer convenience, and at what additional cost.