BY MARK KANE

Jaguar won in the home of Mercedes, Audi and BMW.

Jaguar I-PACE won the 2019 German Car of the Year Award against 58 competitors!

We are a little surprised as one would expect that the Audi e-tron would be the favorite in Germany, which only increases the value of the victory for Jaguar.

Additionally, I-PACE was shortlisted for Women’s World Car of the Year Award (the winner will be announced on 12 November.)

“The British brand’s first fully electric vehicle (EV) earned the most votes from a panel of 12 expert journalists who drove 59 cars in a series of comparison tests. They loved the groundbreaking I-PACE’s blend of driving dynamics, performance and style. The British EV topped a shortlist of five to win the award. The jury evaluated the design, performance, ride, handling, future viability and general relevance of each model on the road and at the Bilster Berg circuit. Jens Meiners, German Car of the Year Award jury member and spokesman said: The Jaguar I-PACE is not only the first premium electric vehicle from an established manufacturer, it also makes uncompromising use of the advantages of an electrified vehicle architecture. Its performance is impressive, and its design and practicality stand out, which is why the I-PACE ultimately was the winner against strong competition. Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO said: We are extremely proud to receive this honour from the German media for our first fully electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE. To get such an award in the homeland of premium brands is very precious.”