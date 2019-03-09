Jaguar Shows Off I-PACE Before Formula E In Hong Kong

12 M BY ALEX WAI

I-Pace makes Hong Kong debut.

Hong Kong will be hosting the Formula E Championship this weekend for the third year. Besides introducing the Gen2 racer racing quietly through the city streets, a number of EV announcements have taken place throughout the week. Jaguar is one of the brands that was not shy to make some noise when officially unveiling the all-electric I-PACE in Hong Kong.

Mitch Evans and Nelson Piquet Jr. from the Jaguar Racing ABB FIA Formula E team together with Darryl O’Young (first Hong Kong driver to participate to contest in the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY) were invited to this electrifying launch. The drivers had a chance to speak about the race and some of the challenges they expect especially when the weather forecast shows to be a wet weekend. The I-PACE eTROPHY race on Sunday will give the Hong Kong audience a taste of what the first all-electric Jaguar can do on a race track before local customers getting their hands on their road version expected in Q3 2019.

British Motors Limited, the local Jaguar dealer in Hong Kong will introduce 4 version of I-PACE for the local market. The price range from USD127,948 up to USD192,051 (including first registration tax) but customers can receive further rebates up to approx USD19,000 if current ICE owners apply for the 1 to 1 trade-in program (*if transport department criteria are met) where the old ICE vehicle must be sent to the junkyard to be scrapped. You can view the full specification below for each model.

Range and charging are definitely factors customers will consider when choosing an EV. The I-PACE houses a 90kWh Lithium-ion battery in its aluminum architecture. It is using 432 pouch cells delivers a range of 470km (WLTP cycle) that sits centrally between the two axles enabling a perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low center of gravity. Owners can expect to achieve 80% charge in just 85mins using DC rapid charging (50kW) available at public charging station throughout the city. No announcements were made about providing Jaguar’s own charging station for the local market but will likely partner with local charging providers to serve owner needs.

It has been definitely an exciting and promising week for EV development in Hong Kong. Let’s keep the momentum going to help reduce the carbon footprint and roadside pollution.