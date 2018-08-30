TechnoBuffalo Calls Jaguar I-Pace The EV With Soul

5 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Hard to argue

We have, over the past year, brought you a huge number of assorted Jaguar I-Pace reviews here on InsideEVs. We rounded up a bunch before the final design had been revealed, and then guided you through the huge avalanche of first drives during the official launch event, including our own. One might think that might be enough. Surely everything that could be said about the all-electric crossover has been said. Well, not quite. This is the first reviewer that we recall making the argument that the I-Pace has “soul.”

Now, that’s the sort of intangible assessment that starts bar fights Twitter flame wars. For years, lovers of traditional cars with internal combustion engines have argued that certain of those vehicles have a sort of quality that is more than just the sum of its parts: a personality; a character.

This tendency to anthropomorphize had somehow eluded electric vehicles for some reason. Maybe it’s their much quieter voices — the silent way in which they turn the flow of charged ions into forward motion instead of the many miniature explosions inside of petrol-powered engine — or maybe they just haven’t been out in the mainstream long enough. Whatever the case, the argument is being made now.

Regardless of all that, this is a pretty solid review, even if you’ve previously watched a number of others. Our host, Jon Rettinger, highlights a number of features that others have glossed over in their hurry to communicate the higher profile performance metrics. And, at only 7 and a half minutes in length, it’s not going to take up a lot of your afternoon. Enjoy!

2019 Jaguar I-PACE – The EV With a Soul

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE is one of the newest and hottest EVs to hit the market and I was lucky enough to get to spend a day with it. Check out the video for my initial impressions.

-2019 Jaguar I-PACE Specs

– Base MSRP from $69,500

Range (miles): Up to 240 Battery (kWh): 90

Maximum Power (hp): 394 Maximum torque (lb-ft): 512

Top Speed (mph): 124 Acceleration 0-60mph (secs): 4.5

Gross Vehicle Weight (from – lbs): 5,886

