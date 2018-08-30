Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Season One Calendar Revealed

The first eTrophy campaign will begin at the Formula E season-opener in Riyadh on 15 December 2018, before skipping the next two FE rounds.
The eTrophy will resume in Mexico City in February 2019 and will support FE for all of its remaining season five events, except the Swiss round, which is getting a new location after the Zurich event was canceled.
Exclusive: Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Test Drive Review
“Seeing Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy racecars line up on the grid in December will be a proud and historic moment for Jaguar, and spectators can expect plenty of action from the races,” said eTrophy championship manager Marion Barnaby.
“As we travel to some of the world’s most exciting cities we’ll be bringing a new kind of electric street racing to the public and inspiring the next generation of electric vehicle owners.”
The eTrophy calendar is still subject to the approval from the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council and the necessary track homologation processes.
The championship’s event format will consist of one race of 25 minutes plus one lap at each location, which will follow the dedicated practice and qualifying sessions.
It is not yet known how these sessions will be arranged around FE’s single-day event format.
The prize fund for the eTrophy series exceeds £500,000 per season and Jaguar is planning to field a VIP entrant at every round.
The first official pre-season test for the opening eTrophy championship will take place at Silverstone later in September.
A Jaguar statement announced that “teams will travel to the iconic Silverstone circuit to take delivery of their Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy racecars”.
The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team that will field Katherine Legge and Bryan Sellers remains the only squad to commit to entering the first eTrophy season at this stage.
DEBUT JAGUAR I-PACE eTROPHY CALENDAR ANNOUNCED
· First race confirmed to take place on 15 December 2018 in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
· Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will take place at 10 ABB FIA Formula E rounds from the 2018-19 season onwards
· First official introduction test set to take place 24 – 27 September at Silverstone, UK
· Sabelt confirmed as technical partner
Coventry, UK, 12 September 2018: Jaguar Racing has unveiled the full race calendar for the inaugural Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Championship. Up to twenty identical Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecars will line up on the grid on Saturday 15 December in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, for the first round of the new global electric production car racing series.
The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race will take place before the main ABB FIA Formula E race on the same city circuits, throughout the 2018-19 season and beyond. The series, a world first, offers teams the chance to showcase driving talent and electric performance in some of the world’s most exciting cities.
Marion Barnaby, Championship Manager, Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, said: "Seeing Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecars line up on the grid in December will be a proud and historic moment for Jaguar, and spectators can expect plenty of action from the races. As we travel to some of the world's most exciting cities we'll be bringing a new kind of electric street racing to the public and inspiring the next generation of electric vehicle owners."
Later this month, teams will travel to the iconic Silverstone circuit to take delivery of their Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecars and take part in the first of the official pre-season tests.
The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race will be 25 minutes plus one lap. This will follow practice and qualifying sessions in the build up to each race. Jaguar plan for each race to feature a VIP entrant, with famous faces from the world of motorsport and beyond set to take part. Jaguar recently announced that the prize fund for the series is in excess of £500,000 per season.
Sabelt have also been confirmed as technical partner providing seats, seatbelts, steering wheels and head protection nets.
Massimiliano Marsiaj, Sabelt Deputy Chairman & Business Development said: “We are really proud to work with Jaguar. I think we have laid the foundation for a new and lasting collaboration. Thanks to the work of our two technical departments, we have already developed together a new racing seat. Electric cars are the future and we always want to progress with the times.”
For more information please visit: www.jaguar.com/electrification/i-pace-e-trophy
