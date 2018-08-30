  1. Home
Watch New Jaguar I-Pace Electrical Storm Ad

It’s just a bit of electricity. Nothing to be afraid of.

Jaguar released another ad with the I-PACE, which once again proves how much the company cares about the successful launch of its first all-electric mode.

There are no details in the clip on the car though, but it does feature more than one Jaguar and suggests that the I-PACE is ready for the Electrical Storm?

“Watch as Eva Green, star of Casino Royale and Penny Dreadful, walks alongside a prowling Jaguar to celebrate the launch of a new Jaguar global campaign showcasing our award-winning PACE family of SUVs.”

Jaguar I-PACE specs:

  • 90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)
  • 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
  • Top speed mph 200  km/h (124 mph)
  • two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
  • all-wheel drive
  • 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
  • 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
3 Comments on "Watch New Jaguar I-Pace Electrical Storm Ad"

Tassil A. Altaiz

“It’s just electricity. Nothing to be afraid of…”

Nice! 😀

31 minutes ago
Quiviran

Cool. “It’s just electricity, nothing to be afraid of.” Should be the tag line for the whole BEV industry.

23 minutes ago
amt

Great Commercial ! Nice Pussy Cats Too !……lol

5 minutes ago