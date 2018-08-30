Watch New Jaguar I-Pace Electrical Storm Ad

2 H BY MARK KANE

It’s just a bit of electricity. Nothing to be afraid of.

Jaguar released another ad with the I-PACE, which once again proves how much the company cares about the successful launch of its first all-electric mode.

There are no details in the clip on the car though, but it does feature more than one Jaguar and suggests that the I-PACE is ready for the Electrical Storm?

“Watch as Eva Green, star of Casino Royale and Penny Dreadful, walks alongside a prowling Jaguar to celebrate the launch of a new Jaguar global campaign showcasing our award-winning PACE family of SUVs.”

Jaguar I-PACE specs:

90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)

battery for up to of range (WLTP) 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds

/ 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)

two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output

total system output all-wheel drive

0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo

0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours