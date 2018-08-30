Watch New Jaguar I-Pace Electrical Storm Ad
It’s just a bit of electricity. Nothing to be afraid of.
Jaguar released another ad with the I-PACE, which once again proves how much the company cares about the successful launch of its first all-electric mode.
There are no details in the clip on the car though, but it does feature more than one Jaguar and suggests that the I-PACE is ready for the Electrical Storm?
“Watch as Eva Green, star of Casino Royale and Penny Dreadful, walks alongside a prowling Jaguar to celebrate the launch of a new Jaguar global campaign showcasing our award-winning PACE family of SUVs.”
Jaguar I-PACE specs:
- 90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
3 Comments on "Watch New Jaguar I-Pace Electrical Storm Ad"
“It’s just electricity. Nothing to be afraid of…”
Nice! 😀
Cool. “It’s just electricity, nothing to be afraid of.” Should be the tag line for the whole BEV industry.
Great Commercial ! Nice Pussy Cats Too !……lol